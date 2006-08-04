Hall of Fame weekend

Tune in this weekend to watch Troy Aikman, Harry Carson, John Madden, Warren Moon, Reggie White and Rayfield Wright, as they are officially enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

NFL- Hall of Fame Enshrinement

08/05/06 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. CT

