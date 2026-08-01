Harris Hits: Texans Run Game Explodes at First Fans' Practice

Starting With Sting

I'm going to start with Derek Stingley Jr. The first thing I wrote in my notebook was something that I noticed watching individual period, but it was how the practice finished that helped convince me that I needed to start here.

During a simple press coverage drill, with a bag behind his feet to maintain his technique, Stingley Jr. finished a drill he's done a thousand times. As he did, I saw DBs coach Dino Vasso give Sting just a simple hand gesture to ensure that Sting emphasized one aspect of his technique, to which Sting nodded as if to say "got you." I started thinking at that point, how many players that are the best in the world at what they do, take coaching during a drill they've done 100s of times on day four of training camp? Not many. That may seem like a small thing, but the standard that has been set here by Sting, Kamari, and the many great veterans on the team is at such a high level. Be coachable. Be a great teammate.

Sting sets The Standard, y'all. And if you know Sting, you know that he won't tell you about it, he's just going to be about it. He's the best in football as a result.

Danielle Hunter. Good.

Um, this also just in, DE Danielle Hunter is a handful. On the first play of the first team period, he threw some kind of move on the T, such that it looked like he was on a dead sprint to QB C.J. Stroud with no interference. I don't know how you're supposed to block a rocked-up Gumby on a consistent basis, but I'm glad they don't know. Hunter just gets better and better.

On to the Offense

Overall though, right here before I forget, and I think many that watched today's practice and those that could compare to last year would agree the offense is night and day different. I'll point out areas and things as I go through, but it's clear that good things are happening all over that side of the ball.

Run Game

One area in which I can see a difference is the run game and how quick/explosive and fast that the RBs hit the open spaces. One instance of that happened early in the first team period. RB Woody Marks took a handoff from Stroud and found himself at the second/third level in no time at all. Decisive and explosive, my goodness. It looked like he was shot out of a cannon and got to the linebacker level so fast.

The other play that stood out from this standpoint happened on the first play of the first offense's reps in the fourth team period. Stroud handed the ball to RB David Montgomery on a zone run play to the right. Now, I wish I could truly capture my excitement with the written word as I watched this run, but Montgomery pressed the hole hard and then cut up behind the furthest OL and sprinted into the secondary. I told Marc Vandermeer later that I couldn't remember seeing a RB in camp hit a run quite like that with such explosion, speed and power. We just haven't the ball run like THAT in a while. This run game development is what we've all talked about this offseason but needed to see in the flesh. Well, voila…now it has to continue to improve and evolve.

RB Woody Marks and Montgomery have been outstanding, but so has RB Jawhar Jordan. It's evident that the game is slowing down for him. He's seeing the right cuts. He's seeing openings. He's not missing any of them either. His confidence is high and for good reason. I had at least two or three notes in my notebook pointing out quality runs during the day. Oh, and he did some nice slalom-ing on a screen play as well. This trio could give this offense some effective layers to peel back as the season progresses.

Standouts

Y'all know that, for the most part, I like all the Texans draft picks each year. But there are some, depending on the round, position or need that I REALLY like. S Kamari Ramsey is one of those players. He had his first camp interception as he jumped a crossing route. GREAT read, GREAT hands, GREAT pick.

Going to back to my earlier thought about things I like about the offense, especially showing how much growth there's been from year one to two, here's one play that stood out. QB Graham Mertz stood under center as motion and shifting was taking place. He eyed the defense and saw something wasn't quite right on one side, so he turned to his RB, got his OL's attention, walked up and down the LOS to make sure everything was on point. Then, when he turned to hand the ball to rookie RB Josh Pitsenberger, I saw it then too. A massive gap on the offense's left side opened up and Pitsenberger ran untouched through the hole for a chunk run. Not sure that would've happened last year as everyone was all learning together, but it shows so much more command at the line of scrimmage these quarterbacks have, in particular.

Stroud vs the Blitz

C.J. Stroud did that a few times on the day as well, but the one thing that C.J. did today better than at any other point in his career, in my estimation, was beat the pressure/blitz. My goodness. He made the defense pay for bringing pressure. Again, didn't bat 1000%, but he often burned the defense with quick decisions, effectively quick scans and accurate throws. During team period three, Stroud threw a wide open Nico Collins for a first down to beat the pressure. It was as if there was one guy that was going to be open based on the pressure and Stroud found him quickly.

During the second team period, Stroud beat the blitz as well with a completion to Jared Wayne.

He did it again during the last team period, targeting TE Dalton Schultz.

Schultz came up with a big grab later too. Stroud ran play action and had Schultz one on one with a CB on the outside. Stroud threw to the one and only spot where Schultz could make the catch and he did, toe tapping on the sideline for a first down. Again, that was a BRILLIANT throw and great to see Dalton not let that earlier drop impact his efforts on this play. GREAT throw. GREAT catch. Very beautiful offensive football.

They connected earlier in practice too as Stroud hit Schultz as he crossed the formation on a PRETTY throw and catch. DIME TIME! That seemed to put a charge into the offense for the day at that point.

More Highlights

I mentioned S Kamari Ramsey's interception earlier but former USC safeties were not done on the day. Stud S Calen Bullock flew over the top of WR Xavier Hutchinson for one of the prettier PBUs on the day.

A few plays before Bullock's PBU, rookie WR Lewis Bond made a catch on a similar play/route to the one Schultz caught from Stroud. But, Bond had to go reach over a DB to get it, but that's not out of character for him. If the ball is thrown anywhere in his vicinity at any point, he's going to go snatch that sucker and the QBs seem to understand that and trust him.

I remember when DE Dominique Robinson was at the Scouting Combine a few years ago, he put on a damn show. Something like a 41-inch vertical leap. Well, he showed that today when he leapt to knock down a Davis Mills pass at the line of scrimmage. I can't wait for him to put pads on next week to continue flashing his athleticism, combined with physicality.

Earlier in the week 18 finale against the Indianapolis Colts last year, DT Tommy Togiai went into the game at fullback on offense. He didn't get a chance to rumble into the end zone on that play, but he did eventually get into the end zone on the last play of the game. That one ended up being Play 100 for NFL Films Top 100 plays of the 2025 season. So, he got a taste of the end zone and he wants more, or so it seems. During the third team period, Togiai nearly had another TD opp. He read screen all the way and jumped into the passing lane to knock down the pass. Had he caught that and rumbled into the end zone in front of the fans, they would've gone crazy.

Rookie CB Collin Wright made an extraordinary play on a seam route to TE Marlin Klein. Timed his punch perfectly as he closed on the throw from QB Graham Mertz and then WHACK, he knocked it away brilliantly at the last second. Honestly, that was a tremendous play for all parties, but Wright finished the deal effectively.

DB JaMarcus Ingram did Wright one better as he came down with a pick as he jumped a route in the middle of the field during a team period. What an excellent read and break on the ball.

Final Notes

So, I'll finish with this - a rookie can make an impact more so than just with his play on the field. OL Keylan Rutledge is doing that and pushing the defense and his O-line mates as a result. On a play late in the second team period, Rutledge was responsible for the defensive end on a run game. That defender happened to be DE Ali Gaye, who backs down from no one. When the ball was snapped and Rutledge ran to Gaye, well, a fan described it as a hit that EVERYONE heard in the stands. Those two got locked up a little bit and a minor fracas evolved, which then rookie DT Kayden McDonald wanted a piece of too. So, it all got broken up pretty quickly - it's too damn hot to fight, much less play football. But, the rookie from Georgia Tech has announced his presence with authority thus far in this camp; it's quite evident. Now, that attitude must stick once the pads go on, but I don't think there's a chance in Hades that one of the newest Texans will lose that verve, or nerve, any time soon…and the offense, as a whole, will be better as a result.