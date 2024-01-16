Headed to Baltimore: Texans at Ravens set for 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday

Jan 15, 2024 at 06:49 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

travel-story

The Texans are going back to Baltimore.

Houston began it's 2023 regular season on the road against the Ravens, and just over four months later they'll tangle again in Baltimore in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Because the Bills defeated the Steelers, 31-17, Monday in Buffalo, the Texans go to Maryland. All three division winners--the Bills, Chiefs and Texans--were victorious at home in the Wild Card round this weekend.

The Ravens, as the top seed in the AFC, had a bye. That meant they would face the lowest-seeded team remaining. The Texans were the fourth seed, so they'll face Baltimore. The Chiefs are the third seed and will play the Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York.

Temperatures in Houston on Monday were around the freezing mark, and will dip even lower on Tuesday. The weather forecast for Saturday in Baltimore is calling for highs in the mid-20's around kickoff. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans explained why he and the players don't care.

"No matter what the conditions are for a game, you have three and half hours to suck it up," Ryans said. "Whatever that weather is, you have to deal with it and be your best in that moment. You're not the only one dealing with the conditions. The other team, they're dealing with the conditions as well. It's no excuse, no matter what the weather is, where we have to go. Like man, you have to be excited about the opportunity to play and whatever it is, you suck it up for three hours and you play your best."

The game will be televised on ESPN/ABC-13 KTRK locally.

