Hollings banged up

"He irritated his knee a little bit in the individual period today," head coach Dom Capers said. "They're going to take him in and take a look at it."



It's the same right knee that Hollings injured at Georgia Tech in 2002, forcing him to miss the final eight games of that season. But Hollings bounced back to play in 14 games as a rookie as the primary backup to Domanick Davis.



"We were doing the screen drill and I guess I came out of the cut wrong because when I was running, it just kind of tweaked it a little bit," Hollings said. "There was pain in the knee. I know how it feels when you carry it. It wasn't feeling like it felt when I tore it in college."



Hollings got an MRI and is listed as probable against the Lions. Capers confirmed that if Hollings is unable to go Sunday, Jonathan Wells would be the team's second back.



Right tackle Todd Wade also missed practice with a skin infection.



"We're anticipating him being back and practicing tomorrow," Capers said.



