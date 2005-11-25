Home stretch

Nov 24, 2005 at 06:00 PM

Two weeks. That's all that remains in the regular season of most fantasy football leagues, and the jockeying for post-season positioning is heating up.

It's the perfect time of the season to have players hit their peak, and the following four fantasy studs are flying high at the opportune time to lead your team to playoff bliss.

Shaun Alexander (RB-Seattle Seahawks) – No other running back has been better than Alexander the past three weeks. The NFL's rushing yardage and touchdown leader has reached the end zone more in the last three games (7) than he has in any other three-game stretch of his entire career.

At a point in the season when many running backs are slowing down or banged up, Alexander is picking up his game. He had a season-high 33 carries two weeks ago, and he's had more than 20 carries in each game since Week 4. Meanwhile, he hasn't gained less than 115 rushing yards since Week 7.

Five of the Seahawks' final six opponents allow more than 100 rushing yards per game, so there's no reason to believe Alexander won't continue his torrid pace.

Peyton Manning (QB-Indianapolis Colts) – The encore to Manning's record-setting season didn't begin as most fantasy owners imagined. The defending league MVP threw only two touchdowns in the first three games, and tossed the same number of interceptions. Last year, it took Manning less than 60 minutes to throw his first two touchdowns.

A four-touchdown performance at Tennessee in Week 4 seemed to awaken Manning. In six games since then, he has passed for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns in four of them. He has been almost untouchable the last three weeks, totaling 983 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and only two interceptions.

Manning's schedule appears favorable. Five of the Colts' last six games are against teams that allow more than 200 passing yards per game.

Drew Brees (QB-San Diego Chargers)– The 2004 Pro Bowler is making a late push to return to Hawaii with eight passing touchdowns in the past three games—all wins. He also has averaged 308 passing yards per game the past four contests.

Brees is on pace to pass for 3,900 yards this year, which would be a career high. He currently ranks eighth in the NFL with 2,438 passing yards. In 43 games heading into this season, Brees passed for more than 300 yards five times. This year, he already has done it twice.

Four of the Chargers' next six games are against teams that have allowed 12 or more passing touchdowns, so Brees isn't facing elite defensive backfields. If tight end Antonio Gates recovers from his foot injury, look for Brees to continue blossoming over the final six weeks of the season.

Larry Fitzgerald (WR-Arizona Cardinals) – Fitzgerald caught more than six passes in a game only once during his rookie season. This year, he has caught less than seven passes in only four games, and has caught eight or more balls five times.

Fitzgerald has been especially productive the past three weeks, hauling in 26 total passes for 347 yards (13.34 avg.) and two touchdowns. He ranks second in the NFL with 70 receptions and fourth in the league with 958 receiving yards.

The Cardinals lead the league with 42 pass attempts per game, completing 60.2 percent of those throws, so Fitzgerald should have plenty of opportunities to shine during the last six games of the year.


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.

news

The Leftovers: Safeties, Sleepers & Rehabbers

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about a variety of topics.

Advertising