Home Team Challenge Returns

Texans fans, this is not your father's version of fantasy football. The HoustonTexans.com Home Team Challenge is an innovative and unique version of a hobby that continues to grow by leaps and bounds each NFL season. We've all been there, drafts that haven't gone as planned, a running back that got snagged one pick ahead of you or waiting too long to select that back-up quarterback. Home Team Challenge removes the draft all together and instead allows each player select a new team every week. (Register here!)
Texans fans will compete (for free) against their counterparts on a weekly basis for great prizes. Each week, a team has 300 units to spend on players. Want to secure a stud QB, spend 60 units, don't care about defense, use 10 units, it's just that simple. Home Team Challenge participants will select eight positions (seven players and one defense) of which none will carry over to the following week so you won't be hampered for a whole season by one bad day.
Participants will fight it out for great prizes week-to-week all while accumulating points for a season award for the player who racks up the most points over the 17 weeks of the NFL regular season (see page six for a complete list of prizes). It's free to play and takes just minutes or hours depending on the level of commitment by each player.
Player values are set by NFL.com and will fluctuate from week-to-week based on performance. Let's say you pick up Andre Johnson for week one at a price of 30 units, a good deal. If Andre goes out and catches two touchdowns, while racking up 130 receiving yards against the Eagles, you can bet that Andre is going to cost you more than 30 units the following weekend when the Texans travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.
That leaves a tough decision, spend more on the same player or look for a bargain somewhere else. Maybe Eric Moulds is available for 29 units in week two after letting Andre rack up all the points in week one. It could be Eric's turn against the Indy defense, that's for you to decide. We're using Texans players as examples here, but every NFL roster is available to players on a weekly basis.
](http://football.nfl.com/splash/football/nfl/challenge?nflteam=HOU&refcod)The best part is that you'll never have your defense facing your quarterback and be stuck in that quandary of what to root for, an interception or a touchdown pass. It's conceivable in Home Team Challenge that a player might put his team in that spot, but that would be pretty poor game management based on the parameters of our game.
Scoring is based on several categories much like a typical fantasy game. Selections start Tuesday and players have up until one hour prior to kickoff of the first game to set their roster. Ties are broken by the player who has accumulated the most points to date during the season. If two players are tied for the overall season championship, the player who won the most weekly prizes will take home the grand prize.
HoustonTexans.com will offer weekly columns and features on the game and you can always track your progress online. With no fee and tons of great prizes, Home Team Challenge is a must for any NFL fan.
Weekly Lineup
Roster Requirements:The chart below lists roster requirements for each team. You can spend a maximum of 300 Units to select your roster of NFL players. You will not be allowed to set a lineup that is more than 300 Units or a lineup that does not meet the roster requirements. All lineup changes made after the lineup deadline will take effect for the games of the next Tuesday-Monday scoring period.
Roster Requirements
Position
# of Players
Quarterback (QB)
1
Running Back (RB)
2
Wide Receiver (WR)
2
Tight End (TE)
1
Kicker (K)
1
Defensive Team/Special Teams (DT)
1
All Positions
8
]()Scoring
Point Values:Each week your team will compete against thousands of others. Each team will accumulate points based on the statistics accumulated by the players on each team. The chart below lists the point values.
Offensive Statistic
QB, WR, RB, TE, K
Touchdown
6 points
Passing Yards
1 point for every 25 yards
Rushing Yards
1 point for every 10 yards
Receiving Yards
1 point for every 10 yards
2 point conversion
2 points
Interception
-2 points
Fumble Lost
-2 points
Field Goal
0-49 yards = 3 points
50 yards = 5 points
Extra Point
1 point
Defensive Statistic
Defense
Touchdown
6 points
Safety
2 points
Interception
2 points
Fumble Recovery
2 points
Sack
1 point
Points Allowed
0-6 = 8 points
7-13 = 6 points
14-20 = 4 points
21-27 = 2 points
28 = 0 points
Yards Allowed
0-49 = 12 points
50-99 = 10 points
100-149 = 8 points
150-199 = 6 points
200-249 = 4 points
250-299 = 2 points
300 = 0 points