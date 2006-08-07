Home Team Challenge Returns

](http://football.nfl.com/splash/football/nfl/challenge?nflteam=HOU&refcod)The best part is that you'll never have your defense facing your quarterback and be stuck in that quandary of what to root for, an interception or a touchdown pass. It's conceivable in Home Team Challenge that a player might put his team in that spot, but that would be pretty poor game management based on the parameters of our game.

Scoring is based on several categories much like a typical fantasy game. Selections start Tuesday and players have up until one hour prior to kickoff of the first game to set their roster. Ties are broken by the player who has accumulated the most points to date during the season. If two players are tied for the overall season championship, the player who won the most weekly prizes will take home the grand prize.

HoustonTexans.com will offer weekly columns and features on the game and you can always track your progress online. With no fee and tons of great prizes, Home Team Challenge is a must for any NFL fan.

Weekly Lineup

Roster Requirements:The chart below lists roster requirements for each team. You can spend a maximum of 300 Units to select your roster of NFL players. You will not be allowed to set a lineup that is more than 300 Units or a lineup that does not meet the roster requirements. All lineup changes made after the lineup deadline will take effect for the games of the next Tuesday-Monday scoring period.

Roster Requirements

Position

# of Players

Quarterback (QB)

1

Running Back (RB)

2

Wide Receiver (WR)

2

Tight End (TE)

1

Kicker (K)

1

Defensive Team/Special Teams (DT)

1

All Positions

8



]()Scoring



Point Values:Each week your team will compete against thousands of others. Each team will accumulate points based on the statistics accumulated by the players on each team. The chart below lists the point values.





Offensive Statistic

QB, WR, RB, TE, K

Touchdown

6 points

Passing Yards

1 point for every 25 yards

Rushing Yards

1 point for every 10 yards

Receiving Yards

1 point for every 10 yards

2 point conversion

2 points

Interception

-2 points

Fumble Lost

-2 points

Field Goal

0-49 yards = 3 points

50 yards = 5 points

Extra Point

1 point





Defensive Statistic

Defense

Touchdown

6 points

Safety

2 points

Interception

2 points

Fumble Recovery

2 points

Sack

1 point

Points Allowed

0-6 = 8 points

7-13 = 6 points

14-20 = 4 points

21-27 = 2 points

28 = 0 points

Yards Allowed