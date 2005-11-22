Homecoming 2005





Hall of FamerKen Houstonis just one of many players expected to attend Sunday's Texans game.



The players will be greeting fans and signing autographs outside each gate from 10:30-11:30 a.m. They will also be honored at a ceremony during halftime of the Texans' game against the Rams.Come early and don't miss your chance to see some of Houston's greatest players. Below is a list of attendees.Willie AlexanderJohn Andrews