The Texans will recognize some of Houston's greatest NFL players this Sunday as part of Homecoming 2005 -- Honoring Houston's NFL Legacy.
Come early and don't miss your chance to see some of Houston's greatest players. Below is a list of attendees.
Willie Alexander
John Andrews
Joe Arenas
Dick Arndt
Harold Bailey
Robert Banks
Mike Barber
Michael Batiste
Royce Berry
Gregg Bingham
Garland Boyette
Kenny Burrough
Woody Campbell
David Carter
Ray Childress (right)
Raymond Clayborn
Ken Coffey
Pat Coleman
Ronnie Coleman
Terrance Cook
Charles Davis
Tyrone Davis
Doug Dawson
Cris Dishman
Curtis Duncan
Hart Lee Dykes, Jr.
Willie Ellison
Charley Frazier
Goose Gonsoulin
Billy Granville
Jacob Green
John Grimsley
Mac Haik
Gary Harrell
Conway Hayman
Alonzo Highsmith (right)
Walter Highsmith
Travis Hill
Donald Hollas
Kenny Houston
Ed Husmann
Gerald Irons
Alfred Jackson
Haywood Jeffires
Al Johnson
Jimmie Johnson
J.D. Kommel
Ernie Koy
Lamar Lathon
Oliver Luck
Kevin Mack
Charles McDavis
George McCullough
Bubba McDowell (right)
Audray McMillian
Tom McNeal
John Henry Mills
Zeke Moore
Donald Narcisse
Giff Nielsen
Mac Percival
Vernon Perry
Allen Pinkett
Bob Poole
Barry Redden
James Richey
Avon Riley
John Schuhmacher
Bruce Schweiger
Keith Simpson
Webster Slaughter
Frankie Smith
Carel Stith
Diron Talbert
Don Talbert
Spencer Tillman
Don Trull
Willie Tullis
Charles Vatterott
Ward Walsh
Andre Ware
Ed Watson
Joe Westley
C.L. Whittington
Stephen Wiggins
Brian Wiggins
Steve Wilson
Larry Woods
Robert Woods
Butch Woolfolk (right)
List subject to change