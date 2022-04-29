"Hometown Kid" OL Kenyon Green selected at pick 15

Kenyon Green was celebrating with his family in Houston when he got the call on Thursday night. The Houston Texans selected the Texas A&M offensive lineman with the No. 15 overall draft pick. The Humble native, wearing a Houston Texans hat, would get a chance to play for his hometown NFL team as a first-round draft pick.

"Oh, man, this is a blessing," Green said. "Staying in Houston, you know, I'm a hometown kid, so we're going from there and I'm ready to work. I know where my roots are at now. So it's time to work, put my head down and grind."

Green (6-4, 323) is a versatile offensive lineman who started all 35 games he appeared in for the Aggies. As a freshman, he made the SEC All-Freshman Team after making 13 starts at right guard. He moved to left guard in 2020, starting 10 games and earning second-team AP All-American and second-team All-SEC honors. Last season, Green started all 12 games at four different positions along the offensive line (two at right tackle, one at left tackle, two at right guard and seven at left guard) and earned first-team AP All-American and all-conference honors.

"It helped me a lot, playing different positions, knowing where I can come in and do my best at," Green said. "So I come in and just be a team player, you know, be the best I can be and help the team in whatever form and fashion that is."

The Texans traded the No. 13 overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 15 selection as well as three other picks at No. 124, 162 and 166 overall. Houston selected LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick, the first of their two first-round picks.