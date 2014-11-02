Hopkins has 3rd 100-yd game of 2014

In spite of the loss, DeAndre Hopkins had a big day.
The Texans fell to the Eagles, 31-21, but the second-year receiver led Houston with 115 yards on six catches, and hauled in a fourth quarter touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick. That score cut the Philadelphia lead to just 3 with 11:51 remaining in the game.
"It was great play calling," Hopkins said. "I went out there to do my job."
It was the third 100-yard receiving game of the season for Hopkins, and the fourth time he's done it in his career. He's now tied with Owen Daniels for the second-most 100-yard receiving games in franchise history. Even though Hopkins and the Texans lost, he was still optimistic about the remainder of 2014.
"Nobody's emotions in this locker room are down," Hopkins said. "We are 4-5. We could be sitting much worse. It wasn't a division game, so that's a good thing."
Hopkins also picked up the Texans' fourth takeaway of the game when he pounced on DeMeco Ryans'
fumble. The Philadelphia linebacker had intercepted Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter, but coughed up the ball on the play. Hopkins was there for the recovery.
All six of Hopkins' catches went for first downs in the game. His longest catch of the day was a 45-yard reception in the third quarter. Philadelphia head coach Chip Kelly wasn't surprised by Hopkins' success.
"I think DeAndre is one of those real up and coming receivers in this league," Kelly said. "He was a kid a year ago that you really got excited about when you saw him and the combine and coming off the draft. It didn't surprise me. I think he's one of the real good young receivers in this league."
Hopkins and the Texans won't play again until November 16 at Cleveland.