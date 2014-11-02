Hopkins has 3rd 100-yd game of 2014

Nov 02, 2014 at 10:50 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

In spite of the loss, DeAndre Hopkins had a big day.

The Texans fell to the Eagles, 31-21, but the second-year receiver led Houston with 115 yards on six catches, and hauled in a fourth quarter touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick. That score cut the Philadelphia lead to just 3 with 11:51 remaining in the game.

"It was great play calling," Hopkins said. "I went out there to do my job."

It was the third 100-yard receiving game of the season for Hopkins, and the fourth time he's done it in his career. He's now tied with Owen Daniels for the second-most 100-yard receiving games in franchise history. Even though Hopkins and the Texans lost, he was still optimistic about the remainder of 2014.

"Nobody's emotions in this locker room are down," Hopkins said. "We are 4-5. We could be sitting much worse. It wasn't a division game, so that's a good thing."

Hopkins also picked up the Texans' fourth takeaway of the game when he pounced on DeMeco Ryans'

fumble. The Philadelphia linebacker had intercepted Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter, but coughed up the ball on the play. Hopkins was there for the recovery.

All six of Hopkins' catches went for first downs in the game. His longest catch of the day was a 45-yard reception in the third quarter. Philadelphia head coach Chip Kelly wasn't surprised by Hopkins' success.

"I think DeAndre is one of those real up and coming receivers in this league," Kelly said. "He was a kid a year ago that you really got excited about when you saw him and the combine and coming off the draft.  It didn't surprise me. I think he's one of the real good young receivers in this league."

Hopkins and the Texans won't play again until November 16 at Cleveland.

Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans now have 5 picks in Top 80 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Texans agreed to a trade with Cleveland on Friday. When it's complete, Houston will have a pair of first round draft picks in 2022, and ten overall.
news

Best of 2021 Interviews | Drew's Dozen + Player Preview

Throughout the 2021 season, Drew Dougherty interviewed Texans players and asked them off-the-wall questions.
news

14 Things to Know About Head Coach Lovie Smith

Here are 14 things to know about Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith.
news

11 Questions with RB David Johnson | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans RB David Johnson and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 and discussed BBQ, track and field, triplets and much more.
news

Davis Mills questions, White helmets and more | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about rookie QB Davis Mills, the possibility of white helmets and much more. 
news

12 Questions with WR Danny Amendola | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans WR Danny Amendola and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 and discussed coming back to Texas, overrated foods, the worst exercise in the weight room and much more.
news

Playbook, a Thursday return to the field, uniforms | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered questions from fans about Battle Red uniforms, the offensive playbook and much more.
news

Gadget plays, Cleveland questions & more | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered questions from fans about the Week 2 matchup with the Browns, gadget plays on offense and much more.
news

Tyrod Taylor, injury updates & more | Dear Drew

The day after Houston's win over the Jaguars, Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about Tyrod Taylor, David Culley and more.
news

Tyrod Taylor, Danny Amendola, scouts on the road & more | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about Tyrod Taylor, Danny Amendola, the Texans scouting department and much more.
news

2nd-Year Players, RB reps and the Rodeo | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about the running backs, some 2nd-year players, the O-line and much more.
news

Captains, Zach Cunningham, Draft picks and more | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about captains, the 2022 Draft picks, the TE spot and much more.
Advertising