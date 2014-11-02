Hopkins has 3rd 100-yd game of 2014

fumble. The Philadelphia linebacker had intercepted Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter, but coughed up the ball on the play. Hopkins was there for the recovery.

All six of Hopkins' catches went for first downs in the game. His longest catch of the day was a 45-yard reception in the third quarter. Philadelphia head coach Chip Kelly wasn't surprised by Hopkins' success.

"I think DeAndre is one of those real up and coming receivers in this league," Kelly said. "He was a kid a year ago that you really got excited about when you saw him and the combine and coming off the draft. It didn't surprise me. I think he's one of the real good young receivers in this league."