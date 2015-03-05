Hopkins named to All-Under-25 team

Mar 05, 2015 at 04:57 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

DeAndre Hopkins has turned heads.

As a rookie out of Clemson in 2013, he finished with over 800 receiving yards. Last season, the wide receiver's numbers jumped, and he was picked on Thursday to join a unique group.

Inlcuding NFL.com's Elliot Harrison, who selected Hopkins as one of his wide receivers on the All-Under-25 Team.

Harrison chose the squad, and each player had to be younger than 25 years of age on opening day of the 2015 season. Hopkins won't turn 25 until June 6 of 2017.

Last season with the Texans, Hopkins finished with six touchdown catches, 76 receptions overall and 1,210 receiving yards. He averaged 15.9 yards per catch, and started all 16 games for the second straight year.

Harrison said the following in his decision to place Hopkins on the team:

This was difficult. Ultimately went with Hopkins over Mike Evans and Kelvin Benjamin. He was more consistent than the former and didn't drop as many balls as the latter; plus, with an extra year under his belt, Hopkins is further along than both of those two (as well as Sammy Watkins). The Texans wideout posted over 1,200 yards receiving with underwhelming quarterbacks.

No other Texans made the squad.

J.J. Watt turns 26 on March 22.

Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

"We can't do it without our fans": Lovie Smith on important Fourth Phase

The 2022 Texans Schedule is out, and Head Coach Lovie Smith pointed specifically to the role Texans fans will play in helping the team win at NRG Stadium and on the road.

news

"I'm Pumped": Lovie Smith Shares Thoughts on 2022 Schedule

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith shared his thoughts on the 2022 regular season schedule, which was announced on Thursday evening.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 3

The Houston Texans Day 3 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 2

The Houston Texans Day 2 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 1

The Houston Texans Day 1 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Texans make trade, now have 10 picks in 2022 NFL Draft

With Monday's trade between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, the Texans now have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Offensive Linemen Can Be "Playmakers as Well"

If the Houston Texans are to improve offensively, they'll get better up front. Playmakers on the offensive line will help that happen.

news

Excellence at 80th overall | Draft Pick History

The Houston Texans own the 80th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout NFL history, several players picked in that spot have gone on to excellent careers. Two even wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Texans now have 5 picks in Top 80 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Texans agreed to a trade with Cleveland on Friday. When it's complete, Houston will have a pair of first round draft picks in 2022, and ten overall.

news

Best of 2021 Interviews | Drew's Dozen + Player Preview

Throughout the 2021 season, Drew Dougherty interviewed Texans players and asked them off-the-wall questions.

news

14 Things to Know About Head Coach Lovie Smith

Here are 14 things to know about Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith.

news

11 Questions with RB David Johnson | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans RB David Johnson and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 and discussed BBQ, track and field, triplets and much more.

Advertising