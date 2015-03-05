Hopkins named to All-Under-25 team

Harrison chose the squad, and each player had to be younger than 25 years of age on opening day of the 2015 season. Hopkins won't turn 25 until June 6 of 2017.

Last season with the Texans, Hopkins finished with six touchdown catches, 76 receptions overall and 1,210 receiving yards. He averaged 15.9 yards per catch, and started all 16 games for the second straight year.

Harrison said the following in his decision to place Hopkins on the team:

This was difficult. Ultimately went with Hopkins over Mike Evans and Kelvin Benjamin. He was more consistent than the former and didn't drop as many balls as the latter; plus, with an extra year under his belt, Hopkins is further along than both of those two (as well as Sammy Watkins). The Texans wideout posted over 1,200 yards receiving with underwhelming quarterbacks.

No other Texans made the squad.