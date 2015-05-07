Hopkins supports upcoming Mexico-Honduras match

The third-year receiver shares the same jersey number (10) as Barcelona's Lionel Messi, his favorite soccer player "without question".

In fact, Hopkins planned on attending the 2014 FIFA World Cup but the tournament conflicted with his offseason workout schedule and thus he couldn't make it.

When it comes to soccer, the low-scoring nature of the sport doesn't bother Hopkins. He knows how much effort and skill the game requires.

"Those guys, they do so much," Hopkins said. "Those guys are dedicated. They are very talented. They have better footwork than most NFL players, and the goals they do score, some of them are amazing. You are just in awe, like, 'How do they do that?'"

On the football field, Hopkins isn't short on confidence. Turns out, he's interested in playing goalie after his NFL playing days are over, and he'd feel plenty confident on the pitch.