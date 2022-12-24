Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans play-by-play recap | Week 16

They didn't draw the play up that way, but the Texans will take their first quarter touchdown.

Davis Mills scrambled to his right on 3rd-and-Goal at the Titans 6-yard line, fumbled the ball into the end zone, and Rex Burkhead pounced on it for a touchdown. After Ka'imi Fairbairn's successful extra point try, the Texans were knotted up, 7-7, with the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.