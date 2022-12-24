Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans play-by-play recap | Week 16

The Houston Texans are taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season. Follow along on Gameday Central for more highlights, play-by-play analysis and more.
Watch the game on CBS, KHOU or on NFL+. Check out more ways to watch + follow along here.
Check below for can't-miss moments!
They didn't draw the play up that way, but the Texans will take their first quarter touchdown.
Davis Mills scrambled to his right on 3rd-and-Goal at the Titans 6-yard line, fumbled the ball into the end zone, and Rex Burkhead pounced on it for a touchdown. After Ka'imi Fairbairn's successful extra point try, the Texans were knotted up, 7-7, with the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Browse photos from the Texans, Titans Week 16 matchup.
Check out photos of the Houston Texans warming up in Nissan Stadium to take on the Titans in Week 16. Pregame Pics presented by Gatorade.
Check out the best photos of the Texans arriving at Nissan Stadium to take on the Titans in Week 16.
The Texans are traveling to Nashville for Week 16 to take on the Titans. Check out some photos presented by Hyundai.