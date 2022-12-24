Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans play-by-play recap | Week 16

Dec 24, 2022 at 01:42 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Houston Texans are taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season. Follow along on Gameday Central for more highlights, play-by-play analysis and more.

Watch the game on CBS, KHOU or on NFL+. Check out more ways to watch + follow along here.

Check below for can't-miss moments!

They didn't draw the play up that way, but the Texans will take their first quarter touchdown.

Davis Mills scrambled to his right on 3rd-and-Goal at the Titans 6-yard line, fumbled the ball into the end zone, and Rex Burkhead pounced on it for a touchdown. After Ka'imi Fairbairn's successful extra point try, the Texans were knotted up, 7-7, with the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

» READ MORE.

📸 Game Photos | Texans at Titans, Week 16

Browse photos from the Texans, Titans Week 16 matchup.

📸 Pregame Pics | Texans at Titans, Week 16

Check out photos of the Houston Texans warming up in Nissan Stadium to take on the Titans in Week 16. Pregame Pics presented by Gatorade.

📸 | Texans arrive for Tennessee Titans matchup

Check out the best photos of the Texans arriving at Nissan Stadium to take on the Titans in Week 16.

📸 On the Road vs. the Tennessee Titans

The Texans are traveling to Nashville for Week 16 to take on the Titans. Check out some photos presented by Hyundai.

