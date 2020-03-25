Houston Texans donate $100K to city's COVID-19 Recovery Fund

To help support the community's most vulnerable affected by the growing coronavirus pandemic, the Houston Texans Foundation donated $100,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund on Wednesday.

Both United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston community joined forces to create the COVID-19 Recovery Fund to help those in critical need. Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes will co-chair the fund as board chair of the United Way of Greater Houston, along with Tony Chase, board member, Greater Houston Community Foundation and chairman & CEO of ChaseSource, LP.

The Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund will focus on funding of support services that stabilize basic needs by providing access to food, health care, shelter, utility assistance, transportation and other unmet basic needs that have arisen as a result of the pandemic in the short-term and will respond to developing needs over time as resources are available. All monies raised will be used to help with immediate basic needs.

The Greater Houston COVID-19 Fund has been endorsed by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.