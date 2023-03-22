Houston Texans have 10 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Mar 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans currently have 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A pair of those selections are first-rounders: their own, and the one acquired in the March 2022 trade with the Cleveland Browns. Houston also has a second-round pick, a third-round selection, and a pair of fourths. One of those fourth-rounders is from the Cleveland deal as well.

The Texans also have a fifth-round pick, and a pair of seventh-rounders. The additional pick in the final round is from a deal with the Saints. The Texans dealt away their sixth-round selection to Cleveland, but received the Cowboys' sixth-rounder as part of trade with the Cowboys.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, at a date to be determined.

Table inside Article
ROUND
1ST
1ST (CLEVELAND)
2ND
3RD
4TH
4TH (CLEVELAND)
5TH
6TH (DALLAS)
7TH
7TH (NEW ORLEANS)

