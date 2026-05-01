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HOUSTON TEXANS SIGN PRO BOWL LB AZEEZ AL-SHAAIR TO EXTENSION

May 01, 2026 at 12:03 PM
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HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have signed LB Azeez Al-Shaair to a contract extension, the team announced today.

Originally signed by the Texans as an unrestricted free agent in 2024, Al-Shaair has appeared in 27 games and totaled 173 tackles (93 solo), nine quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 13 passes defensed, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his two-year Texans career.

In 2025, Al-Shaair earned his first Pro Bowl selection after starting 16 games for a Texans defense that allowed the league's fewest yards per game (277.2) and the second-fewest points per game (17.4). The two-time Texans captain finished the season with 103 tackles (48 solo), a career-high nine passes defensed and two interceptions.

In Week 14 at Kansas City, Al-Shaair recorded five tackles (one solo) and an interception, his first since Nov. 28, 2021. In Week 17 at the Los Angeles Chargers, he added his second interception of the season, setting a new single-season career high. He capped off his Pro Bowl campaign with a team-high nine tackles (four solo) and two fumble recoveries in the AFC Divisional Round at New England, becoming the first defensive player in the NFL to record at least two fumble recoveries in a single postseason game since 2015.

Off the field, Al-Shaair was named the team's Club Winner for the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. His commitment to giving back is shaped by his childhood experiences, including a period when his family was homeless after a fire destroyed their home in Tampa, Florida. Throughout his time in Houston, Al-Shaair has supported numerous causes and organizations, including partnering with United Way, visiting Covenant House to provide support to homeless youth, hosting students from HYPE Freedom School, Inc. and celebrating the Texans' Girls Flag League's Houston champions.

Originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, Al-Shaair has played in 82 career games (74 starts) with the 49ers (2019-22), Tennessee Titans (2023) and Texans (2024-25). He has totaled 535 tackles (288 solo), 28 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits, 24 passes defensed, 6.0 sacks, four interceptions, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Al-Shaair played collegiately at Florida Atlantic, where he appeared in 43 games (42 starts) over four seasons (2015-18) and recorded 397 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one interception returned for a touchdown.

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