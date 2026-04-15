Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans Team Up to Crown First-Ever Girls Flag Football Texas State Champions at University of North Texas

Working in close collaboration, the Cowboys and Texans have helped establish more than 200 scholastically-based varsity girls flag football teams across Texas to date, with further expansion expected as both organizations pursue U.I.L. sanctioning. By combining their leagues for this championship, the two NFL teams are demonstrating a shared commitment to growing the game, raising visibility for players, and inspiring the next generation of female football athletes.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Cowboys to host the first-ever girls flag state championship as we continue to work together to grow the game we love," said Houston Texans Chief Community Officer and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair. "When our high school girls take the field, it will be another shining example of the pathway we are building from youth participation to the pros in this sport. We know that football changes lives and we are proud to inspire the next generation of female athletes and future leaders across the great state of Texas."

"High school football is the heartbeat of Texas, and seeing more and more girls take the field through flag is a reminder that the game is bigger than any one team," said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer and Co-Owner Charlotte Jones. "Teaming up with the Texans for our state championship is about more than just crowning a winner, it's about opening doors, celebrating talent and growing football for a whole new generation of young women. The future of girls flag football is incredibly bright and we are proud to be a part of a journey that is only just beginning to show its power."

While teams from the Cowboys and Texans leagues will compete for the championship title over the course of the two-day tournament, the impact of the event extends far beyond the field. Both organizations hope this collaboration will build momentum toward official sanctioning by the Texas U.I.L., further strengthening pathways for young athletes across the state to play both at the high school and collegiate level.

With girls' flag football surging nationwide and set to debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Cowboys and Texans are positioning Texas student-athletes for future collegiate and national-team opportunities. In January 2026, the NCAA added women's flag football to the Emerging Sports for Women program across Divisions I, II and III, putting the sport on a pathway to NCAA championship status once minimum sponsorship and contest criteria are met. These NCAA programs join existing NAIA, NJCAA and HBCU teams, expanding scholarships, media visibility and elite opportunities for young women to use football as a pathway to education and success beyond high school.