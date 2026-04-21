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HOUSTON TEXANS SIGN ALL-PRO DE WILL ANDERSON JR. TO EXTENSION

Apr 21, 2026 at 03:01 PM
An image from the December 21st, 2025 regular season week 16 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 23-21.
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the December 21st, 2025 regular season week 16 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 23-21.

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have signed DE Will Anderson Jr. to a contract extension, the team announced today.

Originally selected by the Texans with the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anderson has appeared in 46 games (44 starts) and totaled 136 tackles (91 solo), 64 quarterback hits, 46 tackles for loss, 30.0 sacks, six passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his three-year career.

In 2025, Anderson earned his first Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honor, was named to his second Pro Bowl and was an AP Defensive Player of the Year finalist. He started all 17 games and posted career highs in tackles (54), quarterback hits (23), tackles for loss (20), sacks (12.0), passes defensed (three), forced fumbles (three) and fumble recoveries (two) for a Texans defensive unit that allowed the league's fewest yards per game (277.2) and second fewest points per game (17.4). He finished the 2025 season second in the NFL in quarterback pressures (85) and third in quarterback pressure rate (20.5%). According to Next Gen Stats, 48 of his 85 quarterback pressures occurred on third down, the most by any player in the NFL in a single season since the stat began in 2014.

In Week 7 at Seattle, Anderson strip-sacked QB Sam Darnold and recovered the fumble for a touchdown, becoming one of two players in the NFL in 2025 to record at least 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for a touchdown in a single game. In a Week 12 win against Buffalo, Anderson posted 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and one pass defensed against former MVP Josh Allen. This performance also marked Anderson's sixth consecutive game with at least 1.0 sack, tying DE Mario Williams for the most consecutive games with at least 1.0 sack in franchise history. The three-time captain capped off his All-Pro season by becoming the fourth player in NFL history to record at least 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in a single postseason game, accomplishing the feat in the AFC Divisional Round at New England.

Including the postseason, Anderson ranks fifth in sacks (38.0), tackles for loss (54) and quarterback pressures (241) since entering the league in 2023. Anderson has recorded the fourth-most regular-season sacks in franchise history (30.0) and holds the franchise record for most sacks in the postseason (8.0).

As a rookie in 2023, Anderson was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after playing in 15 games (13 starts) and notching 45 tackles (29 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and 22 quarterback hits. Anderson's 7.0 sacks set a new franchise record for rookies.

Prior to being drafted by the Texans, the Hampton, Ga., native played three seasons at Alabama (2020-22), appearing in 41 games and recording 205 tackles (115 solo), 62.0 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception return for a touchdown. Anderson was a two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner (2021, 2022), the award presented to the best defensive player in college football. He is only the second player in the award's history to take home the honor twice. Anderson was also a unanimous First-Team All-American in both 2021 and 2022.

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