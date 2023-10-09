Houston Texans snap count numbers against Falcons | The Day After

Oct 09, 2023 at 11:24 AM
Drew Dougherty
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231009-the-day-after

The Falcons got the better of the Texans, 21-19, on Sunday in Atlanta.

Houston saw six players on offense--quarterback C.J. Stroud and offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Jarrett Patterson, Shaq Mason and George Fant--participate in all 58 snaps on that side of the ball. For the third straight game, Stroud was not sacked. That's the longest streak in franchise history without allowing a quarterback sack.

Defensively, four members of defensive backfield played all 77 snaps. Safeties Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre, along with cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Ka'dar Hollman were on field for every play.

Below is a complete list of the unofficial snap count.

231009-play-percentage

