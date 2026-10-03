Houston Texans Transactions (10-03-2026)

The Houston Texans have elevated the following player via standard practice squad elevation:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|6-2
|241
|27
|7
|Oklahoma
The Houston Texans have elevated the following player via standard practice squad elevation:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|6-2
|241
|27
|7
|Oklahoma
More from the Texans
ARROW KEYS TO BROWSE // ESC TO CLOSE
PHOTO SAVED
Give the shooter a shout?
If you post it, tagging the photographer takes a second and means a lot.
KEYBOARD