Houston Texans Transactions (10-08-2026)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Bryce Oliver
|WR
|6-1
|214
|26
|3
|Youngstown State
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Bryce Oliver
|WR
|6-1
|214
|26
|3
|Youngstown State
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