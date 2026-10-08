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Houston Texans Transactions (10-08-2026)

Oct 08, 2026 at 09:32 AM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
roster moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Bryce OliverWR6-1214263Youngstown State

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