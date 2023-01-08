Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts play-by-play recap | Week 18

Jan 08, 2023 at 12:34 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Houston Texans are taking on the Indianapolis Colts for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Check below for can't-miss moments!

Jordan Akins' acrobatic catch in the third quarter helped give the Texans a 10-point advantage over the Colts. Read more.

DL Jonathan Greenard found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career. Read more.

The Texans didn't waste much time scoring on Sunday.

Quarterback Davis Mills found wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown pass, capping the game's opening drive. Ka'imi Fairbairn's extra point was good, and Houston led the Colts, 7-0, with 11:17 remaining in the opening quarter. Read more.

📸 Game Photos | Texans at Colts, Week 18

Browse photos from the Texans, Colts Week 18 matchup.

📸 Pregame Pics | Texans at Colts, Week 18

Check out photos of the Houston Texans warming up in Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Colts in Week 18. Pregame Pics presented by Gatorade.

📸 | Texans arrive for Indianapolis Colts matchup

Check out the best photos of the Texans arriving at Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Colts in Week 18.

📸 On the Road vs. the Indianapolis Colts

The Texans are traveling to Indianapolis for Week 18 to take on the Colts. Check out some photos presented by Hyundai.

