Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts play-by-play recap | Week 18

The Houston Texans are taking on the Indianapolis Colts for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
Jordan Akins' acrobatic catch in the third quarter helped give the Texans a 10-point advantage over the Colts. Read more.
The Texans didn't waste much time scoring on Sunday.
Quarterback Davis Mills found wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown pass, capping the game's opening drive. Ka'imi Fairbairn's extra point was good, and Houston led the Colts, 7-0, with 11:17 remaining in the opening quarter. Read more.
