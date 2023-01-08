Jonathan Greenard's pick-six gives Texans 17-7 lead over Colts

Jan 08, 2023 at 01:11 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Jonathan Greenard found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.

The third-year defensive lineman corralled a Sam Ehlinger pass in the middle of the line of scrimmage, and then raced 39 yards to the right for a touchdown. The Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point staked the Texans to a 17-7 lead with 10:41 remaining in the first half.

The play before, the Texans' Royce Freeman fumbled at the Indianapolis 14-yard line, and Julian Blackmon picked it up and ran to the Colts' 42-yard line.

Earlier in the game, Houston jumped out to a 10-0 advantage with a Davis Mills-to-Brandin Cooks touchdown pass and a Fairbairn field goal after the Colts fumbled a kickoff return.

Related Content

news

Jordan Akins TD catch gives Texans 10-point lead in 3rd quarter

TE Jordan Akins caught a 19-yard pass for a score at Indianapolis. It gave Houston a 24-14 advantage in the 3rd quarter.

news

Texans waste little time, score TD on opening drive at Indianapolis

Davis Mills found Brandin Cooks for an 11-yard scoring strike on the opening drive of the Texans' road game at Indianapolis.

news

Week 18 Travel Update | Texans at Colts

Houston Texans DB Steven Nelson (illness) will not travel with the team to Indianapolis and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

news

Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Harris Hits

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans' Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Texans and Jaguars split season series, Colts up next | Booth Bites

Marc Vandermeer breaks down the Week 17 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

news

After loss to Jaguars, Texans looking to "go out with a bang" at Indianapolis

The Houston Texans are aiming for a season-ending win at the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans win at Titans

John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Houston Texans' Week 16 win against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Ogbo Okoronkwo spearheads Texans pass rush in win at Titans

Houston Texans DL Ogbo Okoronkwo tallied a pair of sacks in the Texans 19-14 win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

news

Rapid Reactions | Texans spoil Christmas for Titans with a 19-14 win

The Houston Texans snapped a nine-game losing streak with a Christmas Even win in Nashville against the Titans in Week 16.

news

Texans tie Titans with odd 1st quarter touchdown

The Houston Texans equalized the game with the Tennessee Titans when Rex Burkhead recovered a Davis Mills fumble for a touchdown.

news

Texans are ready for the cold weather | Daily Brew

With an Arctic blast on the way, Head Coach Lovie Smith explained how the Texans will prepare for the cold weather game this Saturday in Nashville.

Advertising