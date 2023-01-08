Jonathan Greenard's pick-six gives Texans 17-7 lead over Colts

Jonathan Greenard found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.

The third-year defensive lineman corralled a Sam Ehlinger pass in the middle of the line of scrimmage, and then raced 39 yards to the right for a touchdown. The Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point staked the Texans to a 17-7 lead with 10:41 remaining in the first half.

The play before, the Texans' Royce Freeman fumbled at the Indianapolis 14-yard line, and Julian Blackmon picked it up and ran to the Colts' 42-yard line.