Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 9 | November 5, 2023

The Houston Texans welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to NRG Stadium on November 5 at 12:00 p.m. CT for Week 9 NFL action.
The Texans last faced the Buccaneers in 2019 when they walked away with a 23-20 win. Tampa Bay has lost four straight showdowns with the Texans dating back to December 9, 2007.
Ticket Quick Links
Players and Coaches to Know
Houston Texans
Head Coach: DeMeco Ryans
Quarterback: C.J. Stroud
Key Position Players: DB Derek Stingley Jr., DL Will Anderson Jr., WR Nico Collins, WR Robert Woods, TE Dalton Schultz, WR Robert Woods, WR Tank Dell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Head Coach: Todd Bowles
Quarterback: Baker Mayfield
Key Position Players: WR Chris Godwin, WR Mike Evans
Quick links:
Single Game Tickets | Suites | Club Tickets