Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 9 | November 5, 2023

Oct 01, 2023 at 04:18 PM
An image from the Aug. 27, 2023 preseason away game against the New Orleans Saints. The Texans won 17-13.

The Houston Texans welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to NRG Stadium on November 5 at 12:00 p.m. CT for Week 9 NFL action.

The Texans last faced the Buccaneers in 2019 when they walked away with a 23-20 win. Tampa Bay has lost four straight showdowns with the Texans dating back to December 9, 2007.

Players and Coaches to Know

Houston Texans

Head Coach: DeMeco Ryans
Quarterback: C.J. Stroud
Key Position Players: DB Derek Stingley Jr., DL Will Anderson Jr., WR Nico Collins, WR Robert Woods, TE Dalton Schultz, WR Robert Woods, WR Tank Dell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Head Coach: Todd Bowles
Quarterback: Baker Mayfield
Key Position Players: WR Chris Godwin, WR Mike Evans

