How to Watch, Listen and Follow the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2022 at 10:13 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The 2022 NFL Draft is the 87th annual opportunity for more than 300 future stars and hall-of-famers find out if they get the opportunity to live out their dream of being professional athletes in the National Football League.

Who might the Texans draft? Check out the latest Mock Draft survey here!

Join us in-person as we welcome our newest Texans players to H-Town!

April 28 at 3 p.m. at Miller Outdoor Theatre: The Houston Texans Draft Party presented by Miller Lite is FREE to all fans. Enjoy moments like live video calls with Head Coach Lovie Smith and our newest Draft pick(s), a Fan Zone full of activities and appearances from our 2021 Draft Class as well as TORO, Legends and Houston Texans Cheerleaders! You can even go ahead and order your custom jersey to rep for 2022.

2021 NFL Draft Schedule, Dates & Times

April 28: Round 1 at 7:00 p.m. CT
April 29: Rounds 2-3 at 6:00 p.m. CT
April 30: Rounds 4-7 at 11:00 a.m. CT

Texans LIVE: NFL Draft Show

Tune in on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT to HoustonTexans.com, Texans App, YouTube, Facebook or Twitter to join Deepi Sidhu and Drew Dougherty as they preview the 2022 NFL Draft with special guests from the 2021 Draft Class.

Day 1 (4/28): 5:00 p.m.
Day 2 (4/29): 4:00 p.m.
Day 3 (4/30): 10:00 a.m.

24/7 Texans Updates

For 24/7 coverage of the NFL Draft, check out Texans Draft Central presented by Miller Lite here on any desktop or mobile device! On the go? Download the Houston Texans App to have Texans Draft Central in your pocket!

Broadcasting

The 2022 NFL Draft will air on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC-13. Sign up here to watch through your TV provider!

Radio

Listen to SportsRadio 610 all weekend long for NFL Draft coverage.

Day 1 (4/28): 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Day 2 (4/29): 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Day 3 (4/30): 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Highlights

Highlights from the NFL Draft and behind-the-scenes updates on the Texans 2022 picks will be available for free on HoustonTexans.com along with the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play.

📸 | 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite Announcement

Houston Texans fans are invited to the team's 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite on Thursday, April 28 at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The 2022 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT and fans will be able to enjoy activities in the Fan Zone on-site beginning at 3 p.m. Admission to the party is FREE for anyone to enter. All fans will have access to sit and enjoy the Miller Outdoor Theatre lawn. There is also limited seating available for Season Ticket, Club and Texans LUXE Members, and Corporate Partners on a first-come, first-served basis. For an upgraded Draft Party experience, fans can purchase a Red Zone seat with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation. For more information and to RSVP, visit here.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.
An image from the April 4, 2022 Draft Party Announcement event at Miller Outdoor Theater in Houston, TX.

