How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints | 2023 Preseason Week 3

GAME DETAILS
- What: Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints
- When: Sunday, August 27 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Caesars Superdome
HOW TO WATCH (In Houston)
- TV: FOX - Check out your local affiliates
HOW TO WATCH (Out of Houston)
- TV: FOX - Check out your local affiliates
- Live Stream: Watch Texans games live on NFL+ (learn more here)
HOW TO LISTEN
- Local radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Mega 101 FM, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
- Local radio announcers: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
- Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "radio."
HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG
- Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
WHAT IS NFL+?
Your Game. On the Go. NFL+ empowers you with on-demand, on-the-go access to live games, game replays, and much more, so you'll never miss a moment. Please find FAQ HERE. NFL+ has two tiers: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. Fans can sign up for a 7-day free trial at any point in the season. NFL+ is available within the NFL App and can also be accessed via web at nfl.com/plus. NFL+ is US only and does not impact Game Pass international.