Huge Crowd, High Schools and the Horseshoe | Daily Brew

In the episode, we also catch up with Texans President, Greg Grissom. Nothing about his high school rival but plenty about the massive crowd expected at NRG and the fact that there are many new things to know about as you go the game (Early, please. Be in your seat at 11:30. The pregame is fire!).

Every week I sit down with the opposing team's play by play announcer. Matt Taylor is the voice of the Colts and he's a terrific guy. I often joke about my 'sports hatred' for various teams but that just adds to the fun. It has nothing to do with the fine people who work in the organization.

For instance, Brad Sham, the legendary voice of the Cowboys, is a prince of a man. But he's not going to change my feelings about the boys from the DFW area. Here’s my talk with Matt.

There are some current and former Texans who played high school ball in the area. We all know about Jalen Pitre, Jerry Hughes, Kenyon Green and others. Back in the day, Earl Mitchell was a standout D-lineman for the Texans who played at North Shore. The former Mustang sat down with ND Kalu in the latest Texans OGs.

Earl's story was even part of a program that recently won a Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy. He was featured in 'Homegrown' and you can learn more about his journey starting at the 17:55 mark of this link.