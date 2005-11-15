In the Box: Contrasting styles

Houston may be a strange place to Bulgaria but more like home to Mexico.

Goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez, midfielder Pavel Pardo and striker Daniel Osorno all played in Houston in 2003 during the first-ever soccer game played at Reliant Stadium against the United States.

Many including Sanchez , Pardo , Osorno and Omar Bravo all have come to Reliant as members of their respective club teams for InterLiga play.

Playing in the United States is becoming very familiar to the Mexican national team and the clubs that play in their first division.

"It's very important because in Houston there are many Mexicans," said goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez of Chivas. "It's strange playing so many games in the U.S. but there are many Mexican fans that love soccer."

This game will mark the fourth visit to Houston for the Mexican National squad, including the 2003 match against the United States.

The 'tricolores' have met Bulgaria on 11 previous occasions, with the last one coming on April 17, 2002, when Mexico defeated their Eastern European opponents 1-0.

Overall, Mexico leads the all-time series with four wins, two losses and five ties.

Statistics aside, Wednesday night's match provides a perfect opportunity for Mexico to get competition against European opposition.

"For us it is always important to play against European teams because maybe in the World Cup we will play teams from Europe," said Club America midfielder Pavel Pardo.

Bulgaria is another opportunity for Mexican head coach Ricardo LaVolpe to test his squad against a team outside of CONCACAF much like the U.S. did against Scotland this past Saturday.

As for Bulgaria, led by head coach Hristo Stoichkov, a former world player of the year, the squad is re-building.

Stoichkov started off well in the intial phase of World Cup qualifying but ultimately they did not qualify, which became a huge disappointment to the citizens of Bulgaria.

Many a coach may have been fired but not Stoichkov, who last played for the Chicago Fire in MLS and has the backing of the Bulgarian F.A.

Recently Bulgaria defeated Georgia 6-2 in a friendly match that only drew around only 1,000 fans.

Bulgaria will have star players like midfielder Stilian Petrov (Glasgow Celtic), striker Dimitar Berbatov (Bayer Leverkusen) and striker Valeri Bozhinov (Fiorentina) who squad is near the top of the Serie "A" in Italy.

Absent will be six squad members currently involved with UEFA Cup play that are members of Bulgarian club teams like Levski, CSKA and Litex.

Stoichkov made numerous tactical changes during World Cup qualifying but as of late has been inclined to use a 4-4-2 starting point.

If they start together keep an eye on the trio of Stilian Petrov, Berbatov and Bozhinov up front.

What also will be intriguing at Reliant Stadium will be the meeting of two styles of soccer that both rely heavily on technique. It will be a World Cup-like atmosphere not to be missed.

Quick hits:

Major League Soccer issued as statement that their board of directors has granted the Anschutz Entertainment Group approval to move the San Jose Earthquakes to a number of potential cities, including Houston. It's common knowledge that AEG has been in and out of Houston doing due diligence on potential temporary playing facilities and a long term playing solution. The final decision on a location will be reached in the next 30 days according to the statement.

Former Mayde Creek High School and Hurricanes Soccer Club star Josh Gardner is a member of the MLS Cup winning LA Galaxy.

Cy-Fair Dynamos Coaching Director Olivier Findori surely gets it. Findori realizing the importance of getting youngsters out to international soccer cancelled all club training sessions Wednesday and has encourage everyone to attend the Mexico/Bulgaria match including his staff. This is progressive thinking one that all youth clubs should adopt to round out a "true youth soccer experience."