In the Box: InterLiga

Last year Club America and Santos were the Mexican league representatives but fell short.

Since 1998 here is who has represented Mexico in the Copa Libertadores:

1998: Club America (eliminated in the second round); Chivas (eliminated in the first round)

1999: Monterrey (eliminated in the first round)

2000: Club America (semifinalist); Atlas (quarterfinals)

2001: Cruz Azul (finalist)

2002: Club America (semifinalist); Morelia (quarterfinalist)

2003: Pumas (eliminated in group play); Cruz Azul (quarterfinalist)

2004: Club America (quarterfinalist); Santos (quarterfinalist)

Cruz Azul's effort in 2001 remains the closest that a Mexican Club has ever come to winning the Copa Libertadores.

On the whole Mexican League Clubs have played 112 games in the Copa Libertadores winning 55 times, drawing 23, and losing 34 times.

Who knows, when the four finalists make it to Reliant Stadium you may be watching the first Mexican League club to win the Copa Libertadores.

Will it be Salvador Carmona and Cruz Azul or Jose Cardozo and Toluca?

Will it be Cuauhtemoc Blanco and Club America or Oswaldo Sanchez and Chivas?

Will it be the Eagles, Goats, or Red Devils?

It tough to predict in the wild and unpredictable InterLiga but one thing is for sure.

If you are at Reliant Stadium for the InterLiga finals on Jan. 12 you will witness history!

