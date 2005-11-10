In the Box: Mexico-Bulgaria

Influences became the key growing up.

First my brother, Conn, who would go on to be an All-American and draft choice of the NASL Washington Diplomats, then the influence of a great youth coach Tom MacDonald from Kearny, and then the capper...the New York Cosmos with Pele, Giorgio Chinalgia, Dennis Tueart and Carlos Alberto brought it all together in front of crowds of over 70,000.

I saw them play Argentina, Italy, Greece, Bayern Munich, Southampton and Celtic to name just a few. Different teams, different styles, exposure to English, South American and European soccer. It was this exposure to the different styles that formed my perception of soccer. It enabled me to be a better player but to have a more open perspective about the sport. How sad would it have been and how limiting would it have been if my only perception was from parks out in the suburbs. Without these experiences and influences I probably would not be involved in soccer today.

I was lucky. So are you here in Houston! Here's why.

I can't tell you how many times during my broadcast travels that soccer fans in other markets of the U.S. mention to me how lucky it is to be a Houstonian and get served up a regular helping of international soccer. From national team games to InterLiga we are pretty lucky.

Sure the crowds are dominated by Hispanic fans who grew up with the game in their culture but how about U.S.-born fans?

We have grown up with the game also and now need to be not just participants but ticket buyers, watchers of the game on television and readers of the sport.

We must be more demanding of the media to support what we love. Why be afraid to speak up about soccer?

My sense is that it is changing.

On my radio show the "Soccer Hour with Glenn Davis" presented by Soccer 4 ALL many fans call in regularly with great questions, insight and concerns about the sport. It is so refreshing to hear the passion of great soccer talk!

As a youngster the New York Cosmos at Giants Stadium always had tickets behind the goal for six dollars. They knew the importance of making as many people as possible a part of the "Cosmos experience." They knew that exposing youth at an early age to quality soccer in a celebratory environment would reap benefits.