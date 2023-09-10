Inactives: Six Texans ruled out for season opener against Ravens

Sep 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

230910-inactives

The Houston Texans released their inactive players list for Week 1 at Baltimore:

  • S Jimmie Ward
  • WR John Metchie III
  • QB Case Keenum
  • CB Alex Austin
  • RB Dare Ogunbowale
  • LB Blake Cashman

Ward (hip), Cashman (hamstring) and Metchie (hamstring) did not practice last week and were all ruled out on Friday. Limited in practice, Ogunbowale (hamstring) was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game.

Kickoff against the Ravens is set for noon CT from M&T Bank Stadium.

The Houston Texans took flight to Baltimore, MD for their 2023 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 10, 2023.

