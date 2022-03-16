It's Official: Texans Know Every Overall Slot for 2022 NFL Draft

The Texans now know the overall slot for each of their nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The league awarded compensatory draft picks on Tuesday. The Texans didn't receive any. But with the awarding of those comp picks came the complete order of the 2022 draft. Houston's first selection is third overall in the first round, and it's last pick is 245th, which is a seventh-rounder from Dallas.
|ROUND
|OVERALL
|1ST
|3
|2ND
|37
|3RD
|68
|3RD (NEW ORLEANS)
|80
|4TH
|108
|6TH
|183
|6TH (GREEN BAY)
|205
|6TH (SAN FRANCISCO THROUGH NEW YORK JETS)
|207
|7TH (DALLAS)
|245
Last season, the Texans finished 4-13. Because of strength-of-schedule differences between the three clubs, and the New York victory over Houston in Week 12, the Texans got the third overall pick ahead of the Jets and Giants, who also finished 4-13.
Because of that, the Texans' second-rounder is the 37th overall pick. The Jets have the third pick of the second round, the Giants have the fourth, and Houston the fifth.
The Texans' third-rounder is 68th overall and the fourth pick in that round. The Giants have the third pick of the third, while the Jets have the fifth in the third.
Houston's August trade that sent CB Bradley Roby to the Saints yielded New Orleans' third-rounder, which is 80th overall.
The Texans have a selection in the fourth round, three picks in the sixth, and a seventh-rounder. The two additional sixth-rounders are Green Bay's and San Francisco's. The 49ers pick came to Houston via the Jets in the trade for DE Shaq Lawson.
The seventh-rounder is the Cowboys' draft pick, as they swapped for DL Eli Ankou in 2020.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said in a January press conference that whether or not Houston picks third overall, or deals that first-rounder is a "whole separate discussion."
Get your tickets today or renew your season ticketsfor the Houston Texans 2022 Season.