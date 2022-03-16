It's Official: Texans Know Every Overall Slot for 2022 NFL Draft

Last season, the Texans finished 4-13. Because of strength-of-schedule differences between the three clubs, and the New York victory over Houston in Week 12, the Texans got the third overall pick ahead of the Jets and Giants, who also finished 4-13.

Because of that, the Texans' second-rounder is the 37th overall pick. The Jets have the third pick of the second round, the Giants have the fourth, and Houston the fifth.

The Texans' third-rounder is 68th overall and the fourth pick in that round. The Giants have the third pick of the third, while the Jets have the fifth in the third.

Houston's August trade that sent CB Bradley Roby to the Saints yielded New Orleans' third-rounder, which is 80th overall.

The Texans have a selection in the fourth round, three picks in the sixth, and a seventh-rounder. The two additional sixth-rounders are Green Bay's and San Francisco's. The 49ers pick came to Houston via the Jets in the trade for DE Shaq Lawson.

The seventh-rounder is the Cowboys' draft pick, as they swapped for DL Eli Ankou in 2020.