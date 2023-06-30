J.J. Watt joins CBS, Mexican College Football hits Houston, big, bad news day for AFC South | Daily Brew

The Colts waived Rodgers and Berry following the announcement of their indefinite suspensions.

The Titans will be without OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, who is suspended for the team's first six regular-season games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility.

And the Jaguars will be without LT Cam Robinson for four games. He was suspended four games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

P.S. The Texans will face the Jaguars on the road in Week 3.

And finally…