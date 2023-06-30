J.J. Watt joins CBS, Mexican College Football hits Houston, big, bad news day for AFC South | Daily Brew

Our cup runneth over with breaking news! J.J. Watt, Mexican college football and the latest shockers from the AFC South headline this Friday edition of Daily Brew.
Watt's Next?
J.J. Watt made the next (albeit foreseeable) announcement of his post-retirement career. He will be joining CBS this fall as a studio NFL analyst.
Watt's announcement wasn't exactly flawless, first announcing his job with C-V-S just minutes earlier.
If and when he does cover Texans games, Watt will likely be opining on this duo of second-year defensive players who had standout rookie campaigns, Jalen Pitre and Christian Harris.
Texans standout safety Jalen Pitre’s vision for season: blend ‘attacking, aggressive’ approach with increased patience
¡Bienvenido!
Houston will be home to the first-ever Mexican College Football Showcase this fall. The Texans and NFL Mexico, in partnership with Tec de Monterrey and NRG Park, announced the creation of the inaugural Mexican College Football Showcase, which will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 at NRG Stadium.
Tickets and additional information for the match between Tec de Monterrey and Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León can be found at lsse.net/mcfs.
Trouble in the AFC South
The NFL dropped a number of suspensions that rocked the Texans' rivals in the AFC South on Thursday.
Three Colts players, Isaiah Rodgers, Rashod Berry and Demetrius Taylor were suspended indefinitely through at least the end of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games last season.
The Colts waived Rodgers and Berry following the announcement of their indefinite suspensions.
The Titans will be without OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, who is suspended for the team's first six regular-season games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility.
And the Jaguars will be without LT Cam Robinson for four games. He was suspended four games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.
P.S. The Texans will face the Jaguars on the road in Week 3.
And finally…
Pass on the sriracha? The spicy red favorite condiment of many (including yours truly) is in the third year of a shortage due to a scarce chili supply. The asking prices, as high as $120 a bottle, are enough to make anyone cry.