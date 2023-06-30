J.J. Watt joins CBS, Mexican College Football hits Houston, big, bad news day for AFC South | Daily Brew

Jun 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_DB Bullhead

Our cup runneth over with breaking news! J.J. Watt, Mexican college football and the latest shockers from the AFC South headline this Friday edition of Daily Brew.

Watt's Next?
J.J. Watt made the next (albeit foreseeable) announcement of his post-retirement career. He will be joining CBS this fall as a studio NFL analyst.

Watt's announcement wasn't exactly flawless, first announcing his job with C-V-S just minutes earlier.

If and when he does cover Texans games, Watt will likely be opining on this duo of second-year defensive players who had standout rookie campaigns, Jalen Pitre and Christian Harris.

Christian Harris hungry for wins in Year 2

Texans standout safety Jalen Pitre’s vision for season: blend ‘attacking, aggressive’ approach with increased patience

¡Bienvenido!

Houston will be home to the first-ever Mexican College Football Showcase this fall. The Texans and NFL Mexico, in partnership with Tec de Monterrey and NRG Park, announced the creation of the inaugural Mexican College Football Showcase, which will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 at NRG Stadium.

Tickets and additional information for the match between Tec de Monterrey and Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León can be found at lsse.net/mcfs.

Texans to host Mexican college football league's first-ever international game

Texans to host inaugural Mexican College Football Showcase at NRG Stadium

Houston Texans announce first-ever Mexican College Football showcase

Trouble in the AFC South

The NFL dropped a number of suspensions that rocked the Texans' rivals in the AFC South on Thursday.

Three Colts players, Isaiah Rodgers, Rashod Berry and Demetrius Taylor were suspended indefinitely through at least the end of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games last season.

The Colts waived Rodgers and Berry following the announcement of their indefinite suspensions.

The Titans will be without OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, who is suspended for the team's first six regular-season games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility.

NFL suspends four players for violating league's gambling policy

And the Jaguars will be without LT Cam Robinson for four games. He was suspended four games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Jaguars LT Cam Robinson suspended 4 games by NFL

P.S. The Texans will face the Jaguars on the road in Week 3.

And finally…

Pass on the sriracha? The spicy red favorite condiment of many (including yours truly) is in the third year of a shortage due to a scarce chili supply. The asking prices, as high as $120 a bottle, are enough to make anyone cry.

An Nov 04, 2022 image from the Operation Finally Home Community Development Event in Houston, TX.

Related Content

news

Training Camp schedule unveiled, Texans predicted to make All-Rookie team | Daily Brew

Daily Brew gives you the 411 on Texans training camp, rookies that are getting some early shine and a Facebook purchase that was a literal steal from a McDonald's.

news

Remembering Ryan Mallett, J.J. Watt and Case Keenum reminisce, plus Buc-ee's is where?| Daily Brew

Daily Brew brings you the latest on the tragic passing of Ryan Mallett, revisits old football celebrations and highlights with J.J. Watt and Case Keenum and gives a glimpse of rookie Tank Dell getting ready for training camp.

news

Texans training staff put to the test, top slot defenders, Hard Knocks | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans training staff tells a harrowing story of team paramedic Brad Wilson suffering cardiac arrest on the road, the Texans have a pair of the NFL's top slot defenders and is Hard Knocks headed for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?

news

Will Anderson signs, 99 Days of Watt, GMA arrives in Houston | Daily Brew

This Monday Daily Brew will get you ready for your week with a J.J. Watt-sized countdown to the regular season, a GMA appearance from Owen Daniels, what you missed at a dodgeball tournament filled with current and former Houston Texans and more.

news

Stories of DeMeco Ryans, Top All-Time Texans, burger wars | Daily Brew

Former Texans share their favorite DeMeco Ryans memories, C.J. Stroud is friends with Alex Bregman, plus the NBA Draft creates a burger controversy in Friday's Daily Brew.

news

Burning questions: Is Derek Stingley Jr. poised for a breakout season, plus what's with this HEAT?| Daily Brew

Derek Stingley Jr. looks forward to a big Year 2, players joke about the Houston heat and a social media cage fight for the ages in Thursday's Daily Brew.

news

Who would you add? Plus, Happy Texans bday | Daily Brew

The All-32 NFL Draft is re-visited. If you don't know what that means, no sweat. Just read below and then do one with your friends.

news

C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud, Ring of Honoree J.J. Watt and SuperHero Bo Jackson all check in on the latest Daily Brew.

news

Juneteenth, Father's Day and more | Daily Brew

The Texans are celebrating Juneteenth, celebrated Father's Day over the weekend, and are in the midst of the 6-week break before training camp.

news

Don't get soft, cut some hair, Haywood Jeffires & more | Daily Brew

This Daily Brew has a reminder by DeMeco Ryans before the long break, some more memories of J.J. Watt, and an appreciation of a great Houston wide receiver.

news

A signing, some boxing, and Forrest Gump | Daily Brew

News about a Houston Texans signing, the run defense getting bolstered and a Forrest Gump lookalike dominate today's Daily Brew.

Advertising