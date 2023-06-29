J.J. Watt announces next step in career, joining CBS as NFL studio analyst

"I'm extremely excited to join JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate," Watt said via Twitter. "Talk a little NFL this fall, talk a little life, have a global platform to make fun of my brothers on. It really is a great opportunity. I'm very much looking forward to it, very much looking forward to talking NFL with all you fans this fall. Hopefully giving you some knowledge, giving you a little experience and giving you some laughs along the way. It's going to be a lot of fun."

CBS Sports President David Berson confirmed Watt's multi-year deal with the network to serve as an NFL studio analyst across all platforms. Watt will make his first appearance on THE NFL TODAY in Week 1.

"We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the CBS Sports family and add one of the greatest defensive players of all time to our team," said Berson. "As he steps off the field after a Hall of Fame career, J.J. brings deep passion, unique insights and opinions from today's NFL. We think fans will love what J.J. brings to our coverage."