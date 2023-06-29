J.J. Watt announces next step in career, joining CBS as NFL studio analyst

A few weeks ago, J.J. Watt hinted at taking next step in his post-football career.
"We got some things in the works," Watt said on June 13. "There will be some stuff that comes out in the next few weeks, I'm sure. Still finalizing things, working on things."
Turns out, that next step is television, a natural fit for the charismatic two-time NFL sack leader.
After 12 seasons in the NFL, Watt announced his retirement at the end of the 2022. Drafted by the Houston Texans with a first-round pick (11th overall) in 2011, Watt's outstanding career included three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-Pro campaigns and the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
On Thursday, Watt announced his plans to join the CBS Sports team as an NFL analyst.
"I'm extremely excited to join JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate," Watt said via Twitter. "Talk a little NFL this fall, talk a little life, have a global platform to make fun of my brothers on. It really is a great opportunity. I'm very much looking forward to it, very much looking forward to talking NFL with all you fans this fall. Hopefully giving you some knowledge, giving you a little experience and giving you some laughs along the way. It's going to be a lot of fun."
CBS Sports President David Berson confirmed Watt's multi-year deal with the network to serve as an NFL studio analyst across all platforms. Watt will make his first appearance on THE NFL TODAY in Week 1.
"We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the CBS Sports family and add one of the greatest defensive players of all time to our team," said Berson. "As he steps off the field after a Hall of Fame career, J.J. brings deep passion, unique insights and opinions from today's NFL. We think fans will love what J.J. brings to our coverage."
Watt will be returning to NRG Stadium this fall when he is inducted into the Ring of Honor during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 1.