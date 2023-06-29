J.J. Watt announces next step in career, joining CBS as NFL studio analyst

Jun 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_Watt cameras

A few weeks ago, J.J. Watt hinted at taking next step in his post-football career.

"We got some things in the works," Watt said on June 13. "There will be some stuff that comes out in the next few weeks, I'm sure. Still finalizing things, working on things."

Turns out, that next step is television, a natural fit for the charismatic two-time NFL sack leader.

After 12 seasons in the NFL, Watt announced his retirement at the end of the 2022. Drafted by the Houston Texans with a first-round pick (11th overall) in 2011, Watt's outstanding career included three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-Pro campaigns and the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

On Thursday, Watt announced his plans to join the CBS Sports team as an NFL analyst.

"I'm extremely excited to join JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate," Watt said via Twitter. "Talk a little NFL this fall, talk a little life, have a global platform to make fun of my brothers on. It really is a great opportunity. I'm very much looking forward to it, very much looking forward to talking NFL with all you fans this fall. Hopefully giving you some knowledge, giving you a little experience and giving you some laughs along the way. It's going to be a lot of fun."

CBS Sports President David Berson confirmed Watt's multi-year deal with the network to serve as an NFL studio analyst across all platforms. Watt will make his first appearance on THE NFL TODAY in Week 1.

"We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the CBS Sports family and add one of the greatest defensive players of all time to our team," said Berson. "As he steps off the field after a Hall of Fame career, J.J. brings deep passion, unique insights and opinions from today's NFL. We think fans will love what J.J. brings to our coverage."

Watt will be returning to NRG Stadium this fall when he is inducted into the Ring of Honor during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 1.

Related Content

news

Who would you add? Plus, Happy Texans bday | Daily Brew

The All-32 NFL Draft is re-visited. If you don't know what that means, no sweat. Just read below and then do one with your friends.

news

C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud, Ring of Honoree J.J. Watt and SuperHero Bo Jackson all check in on the latest Daily Brew.

news

Juneteenth, Father's Day and more | Daily Brew

The Texans are celebrating Juneteenth, celebrated Father's Day over the weekend, and are in the midst of the 6-week break before training camp.

news

Don't get soft, cut some hair, Haywood Jeffires & more | Daily Brew

This Daily Brew has a reminder by DeMeco Ryans before the long break, some more memories of J.J. Watt, and an appreciation of a great Houston wide receiver.

news

A signing, some boxing, and Forrest Gump | Daily Brew

News about a Houston Texans signing, the run defense getting bolstered and a Forrest Gump lookalike dominate today's Daily Brew.

news

Minicamp is over, Mike Leach to the Hall, 1990's news | Daily Brew

The Texans wrapped up their offseason conditioning program Wednesday with the final Veteran Minicamp. Also, Mike Leach is headed to a Hall of Fame, and some delicious 1990's tidbits are on the menu.

news

"Phenomenal player": J.J. Watt excited about Will Anderson, Jr.

Rookie Will Anderson, Jr. has the full attention of 3-Time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt. The former Texans defensive end looks forward to watching Anderson develop, and hopes to talk with the young defender some this fall.

news

J.J. Watt reveals "number 1 thing" he wants to do this year

The day after the Houston Texans announced J.J. Watt will enter the team's Ring of Honor, Watt described what retirement is like and what he plans to do next.

news

How'd he do it? Breakdowns of J.J. Watt's greatest plays

J.J. Watt's headed to the Houston Texans Ring of Honor this autumn, so Team Analyst/Radio Sideline reporter John Harris reminded us all of some of the greatest plays in 99's career.

news

"Nobody can block him": J.J. Watt comes home

news

Breaking down the special tributes in the J.J. Watt tribute video

The "Welcome back" tribute video for J.J. Watt featured some very special members of the H-Town community

Advertising