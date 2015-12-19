Jadeveon Clowney "coming along" for Texans

Dec 19, 2015 at 01:44 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

His teammates, coaches and even opposing coaches all agree: Jadeveon Clowney is "coming along".

Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said so on Thursday about his second-year outside linebacker. He's put up three sacks and four tackles for loss in the past two games, and  was frequently in the opposing backfield. With 15 games played in his young career, Clowney is steadily improving and showing why the Texans chose him with the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

"He is understanding the system better," Crennel said. "He is playing technique better."

That's all a benefit of finally getting healthy, according to Crennel, as well as head coach Bill O'Brien.

"When you play the game, you have to practice your trade, so to be able to get out on the field and

practice, you learn a little bit about yourself, you learn a little bit about your opponent, about the system," Crennel said. "So I think all of that has helped him make the kind of progress we are seeing."

It's been a winding NFL road thusfar for Clowney. On Friday he was named the team's 2015 Ed Block Courage Award Winner. The award is voted on by teammates, and recognizes the extra efforts both on and off the field and the ability to overcome great adversity. Clowney's producing in 2015, after a star-crossed rookie campaign.

Shortly after he was drafted in early May of 2014, Clowney had surgery for a sports hernia. In August during a training camp practice at Denver, he suffered a concussion. When he suited up in his first professional game, he tore his meniscus and missed the next six weeks. He saw action in three more games, but was shut down in late November for an early December micro-fracture surgery.

An offseason spent rehabbing from that saw him back on the field in Week 1 of 2015, and he's begun to make plays. With 4.5 sacks on the season, Clowney ranks third on the team in that category. But above all else, Clowney said he's keeping his focus very simple.

"I'm just trying to play," Clowney said. "Ups and downs in football, you go through everything. Injuries, you have good games, you have bad games. You have to keep it one game at a time and it's always about the next game."

The Colts in Indianapolis are that next game, and they're aware of the former South Carolina Gamecock's impact.

"He looks 100 percent healthy," Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said. "Again, last week, the problems that he gave New England, two sacks and playing against the run really well and the pass. He's almost un-blockable."

While he said the compliment from Pagano "means a lot", Clowney emphasized that his mind is on what will happen between the lines.

"I'm looking forward to the matchup this week," Clowney said. "It's a big game for both of us. I'm just trying to prepare well and get ready to play."

Defensive lineman Vince Wilfork, who's locker is next to Clowney's has seen quite a bit of development.

 

"He is becoming a pro, he is starting to see and understand what it takes to become a professional at this level," Wilfork said. "He has so much to offer to us and he can help us in so many different ways and I think that last week he kind of felt like the old JD of the old college days and stuff and I think that is what everybody wants."

If Clowney, who missed Wednesday and Thursday's work with a hamstring injury, can remain healthy enough to practice and play on a weekly basis, O'Brien said the sky is the limit.

"He's a confident player," O'Brien said. "I think the big thing with Jadeveon, I think I've said this from day one, is health. When he feels good and he's healthy, he's a good football player. I think he has a lot of confidence in his own ability."

Clowney and the Texans kick off at noon CT on Sunday in Lucas Oil Stadium. 

***Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew***

![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

MVP? A return on the way? Playoff combos? | Fans Wanna Know

Texans TV's Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about C.J. Stroud's MVP chances, the possible return of kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, the playoff uniform possibilities and much more.
news

QB C.J. Stroud has highest of praise for CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

Cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. But quarterback C.J. Stroud singled out the second-year defender and heaped some praise upon Stingley.
news

Tank Dell aftermath, New uniforms and...PLAYOFFS??!? | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans had questions about Tank Dell and who will step in for him, the new uniforms on tap for 2024, the playoffs and much more.
news

For C.J. Stroud, "playoff football" has already started

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud guided the Texans to a 22-17 win over the Denver Broncos, and in his mind, his squad is already in the thick of the playoffs.
news

"Big-time playmaker" Nico Collins GOES OFF for 191 receiving yards in win

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins caught nine passes for 191 yards and a fourth-quarter score in the win over the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium.
news

Texans vs. Broncos | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans host the Denver Broncos this Sunday at noon CT inside NRG Stadium.
news

Comings and goings, Injury news & the Broncos | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced Wednesday in preparation for the Denver Broncos, and they did so with and without a few key faces.
news

John Metchie, III progress, J.J. Watt hurdles and flags | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans had questions about WR John Metchie, III, a possible J.J. Watt comeback and more.
news

Put. Him. IN: Stats say Andre Johnson is a Hall of Famer

Andre Johnson is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's 11th all-time in receiving yards, and we examined how he compares in some key categories with the 10 men in front of him on that list.
news

Injury updates, a key starter returned today...and Juice | 1-Minute Recap

In less than 60 seconds, read about some of the bigger storylines from the Houston Texans the day after their Week 12 contest with the Jaguars, and six days before their showdown with the Broncos.
news

Texans vs. Jaguars | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at noon CT inside NRG Stadium.
news

New helmet designs & J.J. Watt comeback talk | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans had questions for Drew Dougherty of Texans TV about wearing the Battle Red Helmets more, the game time switch for next week's game with the Denver Broncos...and whether or not J.J. Watt would come back and play again here.
Advertising