Jadeveon Clowney "coming along" for Texans

practice, you learn a little bit about yourself, you learn a little bit about your opponent, about the system," Crennel said. "So I think all of that has helped him make the kind of progress we are seeing."

It's been a winding NFL road thusfar for Clowney. On Friday he was named the team's 2015 Ed Block Courage Award Winner. The award is voted on by teammates, and recognizes the extra efforts both on and off the field and the ability to overcome great adversity. Clowney's producing in 2015, after a star-crossed rookie campaign.

Shortly after he was drafted in early May of 2014, Clowney had surgery for a sports hernia. In August during a training camp practice at Denver, he suffered a concussion. When he suited up in his first professional game, he tore his meniscus and missed the next six weeks. He saw action in three more games, but was shut down in late November for an early December micro-fracture surgery.