Jahleel Addae's homecoming ends in game-winning INT

With 1:31 left in the game, Houston had a 23-20 lead, but Jameis Winston and the offense were moving down the field. On third-and-one, Winston threw a short pass to running back Dare Ogunbowale, except Addae got there first.

"I was in man-to-man with the running back, they came out in empty and I read his shoulders," Addae said. "He started leaning toward the sideline and I said, 'Risk it or biscuit' and I went and got it."

The Texans held onto the lead and finished the game with a win. Addae, a seventh-year safety in his first season as a Texan, couldn't have scripted a better homecoming.

"It means everything," Addae said. "I came here this offseason and wanted to contribute in any way that I could, play special teams, play the money (dime linebacker) on third down and to be able to come in and seal the deal with an interception. I'm thankful for this opportunity."

Addae finished the game with one solo tackle, one interception and one pass defensed. Through 15 games this season, he has recorded 35 tackles (30 solo), two interceptions and three passes defensed.