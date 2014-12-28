Johnson cracks 100-yd mark vs. Jaguars

With an 11-yard reception late in the thrid quarter, Andre Johnson eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the day.

It was the first time this season he's done it, and the 51st of his career. He's the NFL's active leader of career 100-yard games. It was also the 132nd game in a row in which he's caught a pass.

On the Texans' first play from scrimmage, Johnson pulled in a Case Keenum pass to the right side and sprinted up the middle for a 29-yard gain.