Johnson, Leach and Foster selected to Pro Bowl





UPDATE: *Johnson to miss Pro Bowl. Click here for more. *

Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, fullback Vonta Leach and running back Arian Foster were named to the 2010 AFC Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday. Johnson and Leach were selected as starters. Foster, the NFL's leading rusher, made it as a reserve.

It's the first-career selection for Foster and Leach, and the fifth Pro Bowl for Johnson in his eight-year career.

"I don't think it ever gets old," Johnson said. "It's always a tremendous honor to be mentioned as one of the top guys in the league at your position."

Foster has come a long way since going undrafted in 2009 and spending much of his rookie season on the Texans' practice squad. He leads the league in rushing yards (1,436), yards from scrimmage (2,030), rushing touchdowns (14) and total touchdowns (16), each of which is a franchise record.

"I'm just humbled," Foster said about his Pro Bowl selection. "It's just a surreal feeling. It's a good feeling that the people of this league and the fans think that highly of you."

Jacksonville's Maurice Jones-Drew, who has 1,324 rushing yards, was named the AFC starter at running back over Foster.

"I guess next year I have to do a little better, that's all," Foster said.

Leach has not had a carry since 2008, but he has made a name for himself as a punishing lead blocker. A seventh-year pro out of East Carolina, he also helped Steve Slaton rush for 1,282 yards in 2008. He has eight catches for 91 yards this season.

"People don't pay attention to the fullback, but when your peers and when the coaches and when everybody across the league pays attention and anybody that knows football knows what you're doing, I'm just glad that they recognized me," Leach said.

Johnson has missed two games this season and played with a high-ankle sprain since Week 2. He still ranks fourth in the league with 1,216 receiving yards and leads the league with an average of 93.5 receiving yards per game. He also has a team-high 86 catches and eight touchdowns.

"When I'm out there playing, I really don't think about it," Johnson said of his injury. "I just go out and play. I kind of got to a point this year where I was pretty much used to it and able to deal with it, and I just went out and kept playing."

The 2011 Pro Bowl will be played in Honolulu on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. CT. This is the seventh consecutive season that the Texans have had a player in the Pro Bowl and the fourth consecutive year the team has had at least one starter.

Texans quarterback Matt Schaub, defensive end Antonio Smith and strong safety Bernard Pollard all were named as alternates for the AFC squad. Visit nfl.com/probowl for the full Pro Bowl rosters.

The Texans' all-time Pro Bowlers: