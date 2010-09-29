Johnson's status for Week 4 uncertain





Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, who has a high-ankle sprain in his right foot, did not practice on Wednesday.

His status for Sunday's game against cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha and the Oakland Raiders remains uncertain.

"He didn't do anything last Wednesday, either, so let's see where he's at tomorrow," Texans coach Gary Kubiak said. "I'm sure it'll be a game-time decision."

Johnson sprained his ankle at Washington in Week 2, then aggravated the injury in Week 3 when Dallas Cowboys safety Orlando Scandrick tackled him in the third quarter.

"Last week, it was kind of feeling the same as this week right now," Johnson said on Wednesday in the Texans' locker room. "I can say it may be a little more sore this week… but it all depends on how it's feeling and how well it responds to the treatment. I'm just taking it day by day. Once I finish talking to you guys, I'll be back in the training room."

The effects of high-ankle sprains often can linger for several weeks, depending on their severity.

"They're pretty nagging," Johnson said. "It's something that's going to bother me until it just fully heals. After I re-aggravated it last game, they told me that it hadn't gotten any worse; it was just every time I take a hit on it or I'm tackled a certain way, I'm going to feel pain. The only thing I could do is just come out for a few plays and if I'm able to go back and play, I can continue playing.

"That's just pretty much how it's going to be until it fully heals."

Johnson expects to do some running tomorrow during practice, as he did last Thursday. The four-time Pro Bowler said he has considered the possibility of sitting out a game to give his ankle two weeks to rest, but he's preparing as if he's going to play on Sunday.