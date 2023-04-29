Juice Scruggs brings physicality, flexibility to Texans o-line

"He's a player that our staff really liked," General Manager Nick Caserio said Friday night. "Multi-position player, played center, more center than guard but has some position flexibility on the interior. Great kid, you'll learn about his story but had dealt with some adversity there early on in his life. Really worked his ass off to try and get to the point where he could actually go out there and be a productive player."

"When I got hurt, I was just always in the back with the coaches and I was just listening to see what they were talking about, just seeing how they operate," Scruggs said. "And it was just cool getting to sit back and look at that from their perspective to see how the game is. I learned a lot, like formations, just learning everything about just the whole offense and not just the o-line. So it really benefited me when I was hurt, just sitting back and observing and I was really just learning all the plays and I would just do the hand signals from time to time. Yeah, it was cool. It was like basically I was got to be a coach for a little bit."