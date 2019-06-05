Justin Reid embracing leadership role on Texans defense

Reid's more than embraced being a leader, and explained his approach to helping new teammates like Gipson and safety Jahleel Addae get comfortable with the schemes and plays.

"My role is just to be a resource for those guys," Reid said. "They're smart guys. They've been in the league a while. These guys already know football. For me, it's just helping them get acclimated to our playbook and the way we do things around here, and any questions they might have, just be there for them and help them get settled in with it."

As much as he excelled last year in the defensive backfield—three interceptions and 88 tackles in 12 starts—Reid also was an important member of the special teams unit. Helping in multiple ways is important to head coach Bill O'Brien, and he said Reid was valuable in that aspect.

"Teammates know that he works hard, they know that he's going to do what's best for the team, and he's a good football player," O'Brien said. "He really has good command of what we're doing defensively and he has good command of what we're doing on special teams."