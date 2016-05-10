 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Karim Barton thankful for Mattress Firm internship

May 10, 2016 at 02:55 AM

It's common knowledge that eating healthy and working out are keys for athletes when it comes to maximizing performance. But there's a third factor that's equally important and should no longer be an afterthought.

Sleep.

Prioritizing sleep was just one of the many things guard Karim Barton learned as a recent Mattress Firm marketing intern. One of his projects included interviewing teammates about the importance of a good night's rest.

"It was awesome to ask them a few questions about sleep, performance, and what they think about how it affects performance on the field," Barton said.

Sleeping well can help boost performance when it comes to reaction time, mental alertness, muscular recovery, and information retention, and through rest and recovery, can help create a foundation for success.

"The value of a good night's sleep is a crucial part of performing at your best," Barton said.

Barton was first introduced to the importance of sleep when he previously played for the Eagles, where his sleep patterns were monitored through wearable technology. Simply trying to catch up on sleep the night before a game wasn't enough.

As a marketing intern, Barton found Mattress Firm's three core values – integrity, service and passion – translated seamlessly to the football field.

"I personally believe I relate to those three because on the field coach O'Brien talks about integrity, being where you're supposed to be, accountability, always knowing what you're supposed to do on the field and being on time. I'm passionate on the football field, but to see the passion here at Mattress Firm, it's definitely spot on."

Just like with any winning team, success came through hard work and a positive work environment.

"One of the big things I definitely felt when I came here was the culture," Barton said. "It was just a sense of togetherness. Everybody is together. Everybody makes decisions together. I definitely liked it. Everybody welcomed me with open arms."

Barton is extremely grateful for the time he spent with Mattress Firm, and would highly recommend internship opportunities to others.

"Whenever you have the opportunity, just seize it, because you just never know when that will come around again," Barton said. "You never know when that opportunity that you take advantage of will impact your future. It was definitely a lot of work, but I wouldn't trade it for nothing because it will pay dividends for me down the line.

"I definitely want to thank the organization from top to bottom. The one-on-one time I had was definitely instrumental to me, not only to learn about myself, but the growth, and that was paramount."

For Mattress Firm, the feeling was mutual.

"As a company that's been a part of the Houston community for nearly 30 years, we were thrilled to have a player from our hometown team join the Mattress Firm family," Mattress Firm president and CEO Ken Murphy said. "In just the short time Karim worked with us, his strong work ethic and passion for helping others became immediately evident. Having Karim be a part of our team was truly a pleasure and makes us even more proud to be the official mattress retailer of the Houston Texans."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

16th Annual Senior Showcase gives chance for more football, and college degree

The Houston Texans hosted their 16th annual Senior Showcase fueled by Gatorade on Saturday. High school football players had another chance to strut their stuff in front of college coaches from around the country.
news

From participant to coach: "I just needed a shot" | Senior Showcase

Friends University Offensive Coordinator Eric Kelly reflects on how the Texans Senior Showcase fueled by Gatorade gave him the opportunity he needed to play college football.
news

All of H-Town is celebrating Texans Friday on January 12

Fans that wear Texans gear and post on social media could win a ton of prizes, including tickets to the playoff game on Saturday!
news

Texans award $400K to 15 non-profits through Inspire Change grant fund

The Houston Texans awarded 15 local non-profit organizations with funds through the Inspire Change grant.
news

Houston Texans Girls Flag College Showcase

Texans host first flag football showcase for female student-athletes in Texas.
news

Texans give thanks, give back to many during Thanksgiving week

Several Houston Texans gave to the less fortunate in the community during this week of Thanksgiving.
news

Houston Texans make 2,500 STEM kits for local school | Founder's Day

The Houston Texans players joined together with members of the front office to make 2,500 kits that promoted science and math for local elementary school students.
news

Houston Texans and Coca-Cola announce 2023 BOLD Award recipients

More than $50,000 was awarded to seven Black, Outstanding Leaders and Doers across the community
news

Houston Texans wear orange to support Uvalde, gun violence awareness

The Houston Texans wore orange shirts during Wednesday's OTA practice as a show of their continued support of the Uvalde community and in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.
news

2023 Texans Care Volunteer Day signups now open!

The Houston Texans launched the 11th annual Texans Care Volunteer Day, a city-wide event where Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, as well as Texans players, Legends, Cheerleaders and TORO will give back alongside Texans fans.
news

Houston Texans launch Girls FLAG Football League in partnership with NFL FLAG and Nike

The Houston Texans announced the launch of a Girls FLAG Football Program in collaboration with NFL FLAG and Nike. 
news

The Texans spread holiday cheer in H-Town

The Houston Texans Foundation and Texans players are hosting holiday parties and granting wishes across Houston.
Advertising