Kenny Stills makes impact, with "more to come"

Sep 10, 2019 at 12:07 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Deshaun Watson "kind of peeked" at Kenny Stills' 37-yard go-ahead touchdown catch Monday night.

The rest of us got a peek into what he and the Texans might accomplish this season and beyond.

The wide receiver spent the previous four seasons in Miami, and was traded to the Texans nine days before the Monday-nighter at New Orleans. Stills was given a limited amount of the playbook in that short time, but saw enough of it to be able to snare a Superdome-silencing scoring grab against the Saints. Part of what Stills saw that week in practice was put into motion on that final catch, as Watson liked the defensive look New Orleans showed him before the snap.

"I knew exactly what they were in, so I knew exactly where Kenny was going to be," Watson said. "We practiced it all week and it happened."

Stills, who's now averaged 15.9 yards per catch over the course of his seven-year NFL career, picked things up quickly according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

"He's a smart guy," O'Brien said. "He came in and I think there was a lot of carry-over from what he had been doing in Miami, similar terminology especially with formations and personnel groupings and things, so he was able to pick right up and made some good plays."

He finished with 37 yards on three catches. While the touchdown grab was incredibly important, O'Brien reiterated that the Texans are just scratching the surface with how they'll be able to utilize Stills and the rest of hte new faces in the offense.

"Stills just got here, right, so we just used him in certain packages, didn't try to over load him although he can handle it, I mean he's a really smart guy," O'Brien said. "But no, there'll be more to come relative to all of those guys."

The Texans have Tuesday off, and will practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. They host the Jaguars on Sunday at noon CT.

Related Links

Arrival Photos: Texans vs. Saints

See photos of Texans Players arriving at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for today's game against the New Orleans Saints. Arrival photos are presented by Palais Royal.

ZT2_8173
1 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
button_Arrivals_PalaisRoyal
2 / 47
ZT2_8042
3 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8117
4 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8140
5 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8176
6 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8173
7 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8162
8 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8113
9 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8071
10 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8107
11 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8099
12 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8055
13 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8092
14 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8038
15 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8065
16 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_7964
17 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8015
18 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8032
19 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_7997
20 / 47
ZACH TARRANT
0008_Texans-Saints_090919_MCW
21 / 47
Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
0033_Texans-Saints_090919_MCW
22 / 47
Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
0032_Texans-Saints_090919_MCW
23 / 47
Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
0034_Texans-Saints_090919_MCW
24 / 47
Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
0028_Texans-Saints_090919_MCW
25 / 47
Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
0022_Texans-Saints_090919_MCW
26 / 47
Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
0024_Texans-Saints_090919_MCW
27 / 47
Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
0006_Texans-Saints_090919_MCW
28 / 47
Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
0014_Texans-Saints_090919_MCW
29 / 47
Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
0018_Texans-Saints_090919_MCW
30 / 47
Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
0015_Texans-Saints_090919_MCW
31 / 47
Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
0012_Texans-Saints_090919_MCW
32 / 47
Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
0017_Texans-Saints_090919_MCW
33 / 47
Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6386
34 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6559
35 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6549
36 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6539
37 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6524
38 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6519
39 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6520
40 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6457
41 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6447
42 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6436
43 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6433
44 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6412
45 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6399
46 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6415
47 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

"We can't do it without our fans": Lovie Smith on important Fourth Phase

The 2022 Texans Schedule is out, and Head Coach Lovie Smith pointed specifically to the role Texans fans will play in helping the team win at NRG Stadium and on the road.

news

"I'm Pumped": Lovie Smith Shares Thoughts on 2022 Schedule

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith shared his thoughts on the 2022 regular season schedule, which was announced on Thursday evening.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 3

The Houston Texans Day 3 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 2

The Houston Texans Day 2 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 1

The Houston Texans Day 1 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Texans make trade, now have 10 picks in 2022 NFL Draft

With Monday's trade between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, the Texans now have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Offensive Linemen Can Be "Playmakers as Well"

If the Houston Texans are to improve offensively, they'll get better up front. Playmakers on the offensive line will help that happen.

news

Excellence at 80th overall | Draft Pick History

The Houston Texans own the 80th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout NFL history, several players picked in that spot have gone on to excellent careers. Two even wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Texans now have 5 picks in Top 80 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Texans agreed to a trade with Cleveland on Friday. When it's complete, Houston will have a pair of first round draft picks in 2022, and ten overall.

news

Best of 2021 Interviews | Drew's Dozen + Player Preview

Throughout the 2021 season, Drew Dougherty interviewed Texans players and asked them off-the-wall questions.

news

14 Things to Know About Head Coach Lovie Smith

Here are 14 things to know about Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith.

news

11 Questions with RB David Johnson | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans RB David Johnson and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 and discussed BBQ, track and field, triplets and much more.

Advertising