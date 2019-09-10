Kenny Stills makes impact, with "more to come"

"He's a smart guy," O'Brien said. "He came in and I think there was a lot of carry-over from what he had been doing in Miami, similar terminology especially with formations and personnel groupings and things, so he was able to pick right up and made some good plays."

He finished with 37 yards on three catches. While the touchdown grab was incredibly important, O'Brien reiterated that the Texans are just scratching the surface with how they'll be able to utilize Stills and the rest of hte new faces in the offense.

"Stills just got here, right, so we just used him in certain packages, didn't try to over load him although he can handle it, I mean he's a really smart guy," O'Brien said. "But no, there'll be more to come relative to all of those guys."