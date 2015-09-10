Kevin Johnson to put "best foot forward" vs. KC

The rookie from Wake Forest isn't even listed as a starter on the team's unofficial depth chart.

But make no mistake: the Texans will rely upon their 2015 first rounder.

"I think Kevin has made good progress through the preseason," defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said. "He's gotten to the games and he's shown that he's competitive and will compete, will take some chances and he's learned. I think he learns from his mistakes. I think he'll represent himself well when he gets into the game."

Johnson saw quite a bit of preseason action in the first three games. Against the 49ers and Broncos, no defender from the Texans was on the field more. He got the fifth-most amount of snaps, defensively, at New Orleans, before getting the night off at Dallas last Thursday. Based off what he's seen of Johnson through those three games, along with the work in rookie minicamp, OTAs and training camp, head coach Bill O'Brien is optimistic.