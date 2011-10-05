Kubiak: All signs positive after Johnson's procedure

Oct 05, 2011 at 06:58 AM
400-johnson-pit-2.jpg



Texans coach Gary Kubiak confirmed on Wednesday that wide receiver Andre Johnson had a procedure done on his right leg Tuesday to repair a hamstring injury.

Kubiak indicated that Johnson will not play in Week 5, but he didn't give an estimate of how long he'll be out. He also did not divulge specifics of the five-time Pro Bowler's injury, deferring to head athletic trainer Geoff Kaplan.

"It's my understanding it has something to do with the tendon," Kubiak said. "That's all I know. All the information that we're getting moving forward is very positive. He did have the procedure done yesterday. We're not putting any timeline on anything right now. Everything went well. The doctors feel good about it. Andre feels good about it.

"We know we're going to miss him for a period of time. We're going to have to have some guys step up and play well."

Johnson was injured without being touched in the second quarter against Pittsburgh on Sunday, prompting fears he could be out for the season with a knee injury.

Instead, Kubiak expects his star receiver to be back with the team on Wednesday afternoon to begin rehabbing his way back to the field.

"The biggest thing for me and for the team, me talking to the team, is just how positive everybody feels about moving forward," Kubiak said. "Listening to the doctors, listening to Kap, listening to Andre – I had a great talk with Andre yesterday – we know we're going to get our captain back, and that's a great thing. So we've just got to go to work on getting that done."

Johnson, who leads the Texans with 25 catches for 352 yards, missed three games with a high-ankle sprain last season. The Texans went 2-1. That included a 31-24 victory over the Oakland Raiders, their upcoming opponent, a game in which they ran for 249 yards.

"We're probably going to get played different (without Johnson)," Kubiak said. "When Andre's on your team, everybody tries to take him away.

"We've got to, as a group, try to replace all the production that he has on the field, so that means everybody's got to pick it up. If we're a good football team across the board, then we'll have a chance to prove it. We're going to be missing a heck of a player, and we've just got to step up."

Kevin Walter and Jacoby Jones will start at wide receiver against Oakland in Week 5.

Tight end Owen Daniels, who had a team-high six catches for 59 yards, could once again be critical to the Texans' passing success.

"I always look forward to it whenever I get a chance to make plays," Daniels said. "If someone's out and there's more opportunities, then I love that. I love that chance to go out there and get better and help out the team in whatever situation it may be in. I've been in that position before, and I'm looking forward to it."

