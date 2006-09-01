Kubiak-Smith presser

). But I feel good about them. They're two hard workers, two good kids. They've done it before and they've been effective and I expect them to continue to do so. I've told you how much I think of Kris. His work habits and way he goes about his business every day. He's going to have a fine year. I'll tell you how I see it. He hits the ball low last night. He gets it blocked and a lot of guys have reasons why they do that. When Kris walked off the field I said, "What happened?" and he said, "It's all me. I just hit the ball bad. I hit it low." He's a tough minded young man and our team believes in him. I expect him to have a good year."

(on Sam Cowart's release) "I'm not going to avoid that. He's the only guy I haven't talked to today. So in fairness to Sam, until I have a chance to sit down with him I really would rather stay away from that. I'll be glad to talk about it as quick as I've had a conversation with him."

(on practice squad spots for Tramon Williams and John Walker) "No doubt. I would say that of our eight, all eight could come off of our team. It could be four or five from our team and three or four from another place. But we've definitely got some very strong candidates for our practice squad."

(on concern on rookie running backs) "I'm really not. I think we're going to play a couple of guys. This is the type of football team we're going to be this year. I want the position played well. If it ends up one of them being the bell cow, sort of speak, I just want that position to be played well. I know it's a lot to ask for from these young guys but I really think these guys are going to grow into this job and become fine pros. Hopefully we're going to catch the best of them as they grow."

(on what he sees in RB Wali Lundy) "I think he's beyond his years with his composure, his preparation, he's a very smart young man. He and (LB) DeMeco (Ryans) are a lot alike. They walked into this room from day one and handled themselves like pros. The mental aspect of what we ask out of a player, Wali has no problem with. He has had no problems assignment-wise. I don't think anything is too big for him. He has played in a lot of big games. And I think Wali is as healthy as he has been in the last couple years as a football player. I see a very composed young man that next week won't be too big for him. Out team needs to play well around him, but I think he will do well."

(on whether he thinks Lundy's college injury caused him to drop in the draft) "Well, I know it was a factor because I know he had some ankle issues last year, and he split some time. He was much more productive the year before. So coming out in the draft, he did not work out for people. He was not one of those guys that were working out for people on a regular basis. He had some problems. So I definitely think it had more than a factor in his sixth round pick."

(on what position is a priority when looking at the waiver wire) "Well, I think in our minds we kind of have a priority of what we're looking for, but I think there are about three ones and about three twos. I don't it runs one through six. I think its going to depend on what's happening. For us, one of the tough parts for us is as we set our roster is knowing each time we make a move it's going to have an effect on people that are here. So we have to be prepared for that so that is part of us getting to where we are today is us taking into account that if we pick up this position then where will this kid go, what would we do with this young man, or could we still keep this young man somehow. But all of those things have been taken into account."

(on whether there is a five week waiting period for anyone played on the PUP list) "Yeah. And you see that was the decision made on (LB) Kailee (Wong), so that is when Kailee can be back and (WR) Jerome (Mathis) can be back. Kailee has come a long, long way. He is very close. But I had a talk with him today, and I just think for us to ask 8-10 plays out of Kailee in Week One and then 12-15 in Week Two, if we do that process, we might set him back. And Kailee will look you in the eye right now and tell you, 'Hey Coach, by Week Five I will be 100% and ready to go.' And that is what is most important for our team. So we think it was best for him, and we think it will be what is best for our team."

(on whether Wong will need all five weeks) "No, I think if really push came to shove, we could have actually got something out of him this first month, but I think the best thing for him is to continue his process, which has been unbelievable, and be ready to go full-speed Week Five."

(on whether WR Jerome Mathis is as close to being back) "I think Jerome is a little bit more of a question mark than Kailee as to whether he will come out of that thing and be ready to go, but right now I don't see any doubt in Kailee. (For) Jerome, we'll see."

(on whether he has looked at the film from last night with the waiver decisions being made) "I have seen some of it. I'm catching up. I'll go finish up here after the (press conference)."

(on how last night's game help settle position battles) "Well the running back situation was definitely important. We wanted to see how those two guys played. The tackle position was an extremely important battle for us, and we're not through there. That's probably the main reason we're at 55 today and not 54 or 53, because we still have some decisions to make there. I've told you we're looking for who is the best swing tackle for this football team, and that is the decision we have to make. A couple other things: I would say on the defensive line we had a tough decision to make. At this point we went with (DT) Alfred (Malone). I think (DE Earl) Cochran can play in this league, so that was one of them. And I wanted to look at all of our tight ends again. As you saw, we didn't sit any of them. We played them all. One thing that was very impressive coming out of the game was (TE) Owen Daniels. I think there is no doubt he is ready to go. He's our guy. And he's a young one too, but the boy's going to be a fine player. Last night we asked him of kind of step up and let us know that. He did. He played really well."

(on how he feels about having five rookies starting to open the season) "Don't remind me of that. That's alright, though. That's the way we're going to get better. We're going to build this thing from the ground up and believe in those kids. Hopefully they are kids that are going to be playing here for a long, long time. Yeah, it's a little nerve-wracking for a coach, but heck, let's go do it."

(on how DE Mario Williams has progressed to this point) "I think it's going to be a growing process for him, but I definitely think he's ready to go. He got better every week. He went out and he's getting more and more comfortable with our defense and our schemes and what we want to do. I think the next big step for Mario is seeing the level of competition that he's going to play again on a week-to-week basis, and nothing is bigger than what he has to go against with the Eagles. I just want him to play hard; I want to see him improve each week, and I think he'll be a factor and he'll make the rest of the team better."

(whether DT Travis Johnson has played well enough) "Yes, he has played well. We might be able to help ourselves as a football team in the next couple of days on the inside. We'll wait, but Travis has definitely payer better and has done better each week. (DT) Seth Payne played—now there's a good story. How many years has Seth been playing? Nine, 10? I don't have it on paper here. He was out there battling last night. He played almost the entire football game in a lot of ways at some point, and hey, that was fine. He went out there and showed us he is going to be a big factor on this team. He was very impressive. To answer your question, we might be able to pick one (defensive lineman) up, but we'll wait and see, but Travis has improved."

(on whether any new additions to the roster would be claimed from waivers or trades) "They would probably be claimed (from waivers)."

(on which OT would be most likely to be a back-up guard if needed) "I think in a pinch they all could, but probably the one that you would put at the front of the line right now would be (T Eric) Winston. He's a guy that could go in there and do some of that, but we're not convinced that he can't be a swing tackle. Our concern with him doing that is not physical; it's about the mental aspect of being ready to play both sides, especially this week. But he has made a lot of progress, and he has gotten better and better. He's going to be a fine, fine pro. How quick he's going to play, I don't know, but he's probably made as much progress as anybody up front."

(on whether G Steve McKinney played well) "Yeah, that was encouraging. Yeah, he did. We wanted to play him a little bit at center because we were rotating those two young quarterbacks, but he came out of the game fine. He told me after the game, he said, 'I wasn't myself. I wasn't 100%, but I feel good. I should be fine.'"

(on whether WR Derrick Lewis is the teams' fourth receiver) "Yes, he is."

**General Manager Rick Smith

(on if he's feeling any pressure right now)** "I don't feel any pressure. We feel good about what we did in the preseason, and we had a goal when we started training camp to come out with the best 53 guys for a roster. We have not gotten to that point yet, but we're close, and we feel good about the start."

(on why the team went with so much youth at running back) "I think that it's a result of the competition on the field. Those guys stepped up when they had opportunities to step up and play, and I think (Head Coach) Gary (Kubiak) mentioned the fact that we really feel like (RB) Wali Lundy is a guy that is beyond his years in maturity and the way he approaches the game, so we don't worry about that. I know a lot of people talk about the fact that young backs a lot of times have problems with the things without the football in their hands, with blitz protection and those kinds of things, but we feel pretty good about those guys as it relates to that. Now, you know, we all know that you make assumptions, but you're going to go through growing pains when you put young players out at any position, and we certainly know that and we're aware of that, but we're going to live with those mistakes because of what the positives are going to be with those young guys."

(on whether the decision of what to do with RB Domanick Davis is the biggest thing on his mind) "It's certainly something that's very, very important to us, and it has been. Obviously with us making the reductions today that we made, and we certainly haven't gotten down to where we need to be, and he's a big part of that. So we want to just make sure that we're diligent about the decision, that we make the right decision, and that all the factors are considered, and so that's why we're going to take as much time as we have to do so."