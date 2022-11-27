Kyle Allen looking for improvement after first Texans start

Kyle Allen's first start as a Texans quarterback was a tough one. He and Houston fell, 30-15, on the road at Miami on Sunday afternoon.

The fifth-year pro was named the starter on Friday, and he completed 26-of-39 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown. But he was frustrated by two early turnovers that helped the Dolphins build a 30-0 halftime advantage.

"Just not good enough from me." Allen said. "Just didn't put our team in any type of position to win today."

Following the intermission, Allen guided the offense on a touchdown drive near the end of the third quarter and another at the beginning of the fourth quarter. He and the Texans added a field goal on the second drive of the final quarter to close to within 30-15.

"You're just trying to fight," Allen said. "You're just trying to stay in the game. It's nice to score, but it's too little, too late at that point. We were down 30 to zero. It's more of a mentality thing, but you're just trying to fight and execute and keep playing."

The last two possessions ended in a punt and a pick, and the Texans headed home with a record of 1-9-1. Head Coach Lovie Smith was disappointed with the outcome of the game, pointing to an inability to run the ball, the defense giving up too many big plays, and giving the ball to the Dolphins.

"You can't win football games when you turn it over," Smith said. "We as an offense can't allow that to happen, and our quarterback starts it all. So Kyle didn't start, and our offense didn't start the way we need to. But in the second half, we had our moments where we looked like we could get some yardage and have a chance."

In the aftermath, Allen also said the turnovers were the key reason for the defeat. He also said a dissection of the game video will help pinpoint some areas for improvement for the future.

"I'm sure there are some decisions, some technique stuff here and there," Allen said. "But I've got to watch it and see."

Houston hosts the Browns next Sunday at noon inside NRG Stadium.