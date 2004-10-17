Landmark victory

Armstrong's seven-yard catch put Houston in the red zone and on the next snap, Carr spotted Gaffney in the left corner of the end zone and aired out what would become a 20-yard touchdown catch as the Texans re-gained a 10-7 lead.



Gaffney's score was his second of the season while Carr threw his eighth in 2004.



"They make plays," Carr said about his receiving corps. "All I want to do is give them an opportunity to go up and make a play on the ball. I feel they are as talented as any group in the league in competing for the football. I have all the confidence in the world in them."



Houston wouldn't keep the lead for very long though. The Titans offense marched downfield and K Gary Anderson booted a 45-yarder to tie the score at 10.



With just under six minutes remaining in the first half, the Texans began to again chip away yards. Carr found Johnson down the middle on a 29-yard gain and Wells added another nine before Brown hit his second field goal of the day from 50-yards out to give Houston a 13-10 advantage.



The Texans defense was able to keep the Titans from entering into Houston territory and with just seconds remaining in the game, the Titans were forced to punt. Houston took over and ran down the final seconds to end the first half ahead by just three.



Tennessee's opening drive of the second half quickly stalled and the Titans were forced to punt early in the third. The Texans offense was spurred by Carr's 20-yard completion to Armstrong on 3rd and 7 for a first down and a trip into Tennessee territory. But the Texans offense wasn't able to convert its next 3rd and 9 and Stanely punted a 37-yarder that was downed by Houston LB Antwan Peek at the Titans 2.



The Titans offense wasn't able to string together a substantial drive and Hentrich punted back to the Texans. But Houston mirrored the same offensive efforts and punted back to McNair and his offensive unit.



The Titans began to slowly make their way towards mid-field. Titans RB Antowain Smith picked up runs of nine and two yards and the Titans were in good position at 1st and 10 from their own 35. But Texans LB Jamie Sharper took down McNair, recording his second sack of the season, to bring up 2nd and 16.



Tennessee had no trouble with the distance as McNair found WR Eddie Berlin for 19 yards. Derick Mason was his next target for eight more yards and the Titans were soon at the Houston 48. Tennessee's offense would only gain four more yards before punting back to the Texans.



Houston's ensuing drive stalled and Stanley punted for the fourth time of the day. But McNair's first pass of the drive sprung another turnover as LB Kailee Wong stepped in front of Smith to pick off his first interception since 2001 and record his first pick since becoming a Texan.



Houston's offense took over at the Titans 43 looking to find the end zone for the first time of the second half, but the unit went three-and-out and turned the ball back over.



McNair connected with Troupe for nine yards and Smith ran for five on the next play. McNair was off on the ensuing pass to Berlin but found him on the next play for a 10-yard gain. The drive stalled three plays later and Houston took over possession again.



Carr found an open Gaffney and the receiver reeled in a 22-yarder, his fifth reception of the day. Wells picked up 13 yards on three runs and on 2nd and 9, Johnson fought for the first down on a 13-yard catch down the sideline to put the Texans at the Titans 20. Johnson repeated two plays later for another 13-yarder to place Houston four yards out.



Wells punched in the scoring run to cap off the 65-yard drive and the Texans extended the lead 20-10 with just under five minutes remaining.



"It was a great job by the offensive line," Wells said. "Zach (Wiegert) came around and pulled and got the guy out of the way. I just dove over the pile on the ground and stuck the ball out, trying to get in. We did a good job getting there."



The Titans quickly began their rally trek downfield. McNair hit Mason on a 17-yard pass. After connecting with Bennett for two, 19-yard passes, it seemed as though the Titans were making a strong case for a comeback score. McNair hit Berlin for gains of 13 and eight yards and Tennessee was in prime position at the four-yard line. But Marcus Coleman's interception in the end zone sealed Tennessee's fate with just under two minutes remaining and Houston ran the clock down to get their first-ever win against the Titans.



Houston heads into the bye weekend with an even 3-3 record. The Titans drop to 2-4 on the season as they prepare for next weekend's trip to Minnesota.



"What we got to do is take this win and try to build on it," Capers said. "We're going into a bye week, so it should give us a week to get healed up. We've got the Jacksonville Jaguars coming in the next week, another division game. Hopefully, it will give us time to get prepared to play our second division game. It's a good feeling to get the first win. I am proud of the way the guys played."



