Laremy Tunsil earns 2023 Pro Bowl nod

Dec 21, 2022 at 07:00 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

For the third time in four seasons, Laremy Tunsil will be headed to a Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced the 2023 Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday with Tunsil listed as an AFC starter. A consensus of votes between fans, players and coaches decided the list of 88 Pro Bowl players.

"One of the best offensive linemen in football," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "We talk about our guys, we don't get a chance to vote for any of our guys. If I was on an opposing team, I would definitely vote him in. He's that good."

The Houston Texans starting left tackle currently owns the best pass blocking grade (91.3) among all linemen according to Pro Football Focus. Tunsil is credited with surrendering only one sack, two quarterback hits and eight hurries through 14 starts this season. Named a team captain this year, he is just 1-of-4 tackles in the NFL who have allowed fewer than 2.0 sacks.

"He's a hard worker," OC Pep Hamilton said. "He's smart. He's tough, and he is I would say the leader of our football team."

Now in his seventh NFL season and fourth with the Texans, Tunsil has faced some of the league's top sack leaders and pass rushers, including: Myles Garrett (CLE), Jadeveon Clowney (CLE), Micah Parsons (DAL), Maxx Crosby (LV), Chris Jones (KC), Yannick Ngakoe (IND), among others.

A 2016 first-round NFL Draft pick by Miami, Tunsil, earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and 2020, his first two seasons after being traded to Houston.

Four additional Texans players have been named alternates for the 2023 Pro Bowl: DL Jerry Hughes, RB Dameon Pierce, K Ka'imi Fairbairn and P Cameron Johnston.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The week-long celebration will feature unique player skills competitions culminating in an AFC vs NFC competitive flag-football game in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Related Content

news

Rapid Reactions | Texans fall 27-23 to Cowboys in thriller

The Houston Texans forced three turnovers and used two quarterbacks in a close loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Dameon Pierce 1st-quarter TD ties game at 7-all with Dallas Cowboys

RB Dameon Pierce ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.

news

QB switch: Davis Mills to start Sunday at Dallas

Head Coach Lovie Smith announced Wednesday that Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Texans on Sunday at Dallas.

news

Texans Trade Recap | 4-25-22

The Texans have made a trade with the New England Patriots.

news

Texans agree to trade for three first-round picks, more

The Texans have made a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

news

Texans Trade Recap | 3-18-22

The Texans have made a trade with the New York Jets.

news

A message from the McNairs on J.J. Watt

Cal McNair and Janice McNair comment on the gratitude they feel towards DE J.J. Watt.

news

New Era Begins for the NFL

The new CBA creates the biggest format change for the NFL since the Texans entered the league in 2002.

news

NFL players vote yes on new CBA deal

NFL players have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement that runs through the 2030 season.

news

Houston Texans announce 2018 schedule

– The Houston Texans 2018 regular season schedule features four primetime games, including three at home, and is highlighted by a Texas showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

news

OFFICIAL: Texans sign QB Brandon Weeden

The Houston Texans signed unrestricted free agent QB Brandon Weeden.

Advertising