Laremy Tunsil earns 2023 Pro Bowl nod

For the third time in four seasons, Laremy Tunsil will be headed to a Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced the 2023 Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday with Tunsil listed as an AFC starter. A consensus of votes between fans, players and coaches decided the list of 88 Pro Bowl players.

"One of the best offensive linemen in football," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "We talk about our guys, we don't get a chance to vote for any of our guys. If I was on an opposing team, I would definitely vote him in. He's that good."

The Houston Texans starting left tackle currently owns the best pass blocking grade (91.3) among all linemen according to Pro Football Focus. Tunsil is credited with surrendering only one sack, two quarterback hits and eight hurries through 14 starts this season. Named a team captain this year, he is just 1-of-4 tackles in the NFL who have allowed fewer than 2.0 sacks.

"He's a hard worker," OC Pep Hamilton said. "He's smart. He's tough, and he is I would say the leader of our football team."

Now in his seventh NFL season and fourth with the Texans, Tunsil has faced some of the league's top sack leaders and pass rushers, including: Myles Garrett (CLE), Jadeveon Clowney (CLE), Micah Parsons (DAL), Maxx Crosby (LV), Chris Jones (KC), Yannick Ngakoe (IND), among others.

A 2016 first-round NFL Draft pick by Miami, Tunsil, earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and 2020, his first two seasons after being traded to Houston.

Four additional Texans players have been named alternates for the 2023 Pro Bowl: DL Jerry Hughes, RB Dameon Pierce, K Ka'imi Fairbairn and P Cameron Johnston.