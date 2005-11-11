Late bloomers

to finish the season as one of the top-10 running backs in fantasy football.

Larry Johnson (RB – Kansas City Chiefs) –For fantasy football owners that drafted Priest Holmes, but were unable to nab Johnson as insurance, the former first-round running back always seemed to lurk in the shadows.

Now, Johnson has entered the spotlight because Holmes is shelved for the season following a head injury he suffered two games ago against the San Diego Chargers. Johnson replaced Holmes once every three series prior to the injury. Now, he'll garner reps on every possession, vaulting him from a borderline top-25 running back to one of the AFC's upper-echelon playmakers.

Johnson's talent has never been an issue. His work ethic, on the other hand, was questioned during his rookie year in 2003 when he had trouble surpassing Derrick Blaylock as the second-string running back. Johnson put those concerns to rest with several prolific performances near the end of last season. This year, he has averaged more yards per carry (5.2) than Holmes (3.8), and has scored the same number of rushing touchdowns (6) on 22 less carries.

Moving into the starting lineup behind the Chiefs' renowned O-line will give Johnson plenty of opportunities to make fantasy owners pleased with their early-season investment.