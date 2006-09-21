Little and lethal

"He's a great player," safety C.C. Brown said. "I've been watching him since his college days and he's always been great.

"They probably have the best receiving corps in the league. They have plenty of talent across the board. They have every type of receiver that you would want, but the best thing for us is to go out there and do it, try and lock them down."

Another Texan who has been watching Moss since his days at Miami is cornerback Phillip Buchanon, who also played for the Hurricanes.

"I've known him for a long time," said Buchanon, who hopes to return from an ankle injury this week. "We still go back to Miami and work out with each other sometimes. He's a good player.

"He got great quickness and explosiveness. He can make big plays. He's a home run hitter."

But can Moss be stopped?

"Everybody can be stopped," Buchanon said with a big grin. "Sometimes it takes a team. Hopefully, we can do the things we need to do to stop him and their offense.

"We've just got to bring our A game. I think it will help to know him. But he gets better all the time. He's just as quick as Marvin Harrison and he's probably more explosive.

"He can give you just about anything. All you can do is hope for the best."

The Texans won't give any secrets away about how they will defend Moss. But it's no secret that in the first two weeks of the season, Minnesota and Dallas pretty much baffled the Redskins passing game with Cover 2 zones.

In those two games, Washington has managed to get the ball to Moss only seven times for 138 yards, and the Redskins have scored only one offensive touchdown.

That's not what Washington fans expected when the team brought offensive coordinator Al Saunders in from Kansas City, where he had developed a reputation as a genius at coaching the wide-open passing attack.

The Cover 2 zone has dimmed that reputation in the first two games, and Moss is tired of it. The Redskins have run only 45 times and passed 67 in the two losses, and veteran quarterback Mark Brunell hasn't been able to get the ball deep.

Brunell has totaled 360 yards passing in the two games and has no touchdown passes to go with six sacks. That frustrates Moss.